Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout

Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Thursday night.

Dec 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.


By Field Level Media
December 30, 2022 04:08 AM
Arvidsson added two assists, Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault and Sean Walker had goals for Los Angeles.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Andrew Cogliano also scored and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 23 shots for the Avalanche.

The Kings took the lead midway through the first period. Jaret Anderson-Dolan brought the puck deep into the Colorado zone and sent a drop pass to Vilardi, whose one-timer beat Georgiev at 8:56. It was his 16th goal of the season.

Compher got the Avalanche even with a power-play goal early in the second period. Rodrigues sent a pass to Mikko Rantanen at the right side of the crease, and he slid it to Compher on the other side, who tapped it in at 4:36. It was his sixth of the season.

Los Angeles went back in front later in the second. Arvidsson got the puck in the right circle and passed it to Danault as he skated down the left side. Danault beat Georgiev at 13:59 for his 11th goal of the season.

Colorado grabbed momentum with three goals in a span of 2:49 at the end of the second. Cogliano tied it when he beat Copley with a snap shot at 15:58, his fifth goal of the season.

Just 45 seconds later, Makar skated into the Kings end and beat Copley to the far side for his ninth goal of the season to make it 3-2.

The Avalanche added another at 18:47 when Rodrigues tapped in a touch pass from Rantanen for his ninth of the season, but Los Angeles rallied in the third.

Iafallo cut the deficit to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 1:11, his sixth goal of the season, and Walker tied it at 14:20 with his second of the season.

--Field Level Media

