Kings tally early, hold on to topple Habs

Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson scored 19 seconds apart in the first period, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Dec 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault (24) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 11, 2022 02:16 AM
Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson scored 19 seconds apart in the first period, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Alexander Edler and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who were coming off a 5-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored, and Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Los Angeles won the puck on a forecheck behind the Montreal net and Kevin Fiala made a backhand pass out front to Kopitar for the one-timer that gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 9:34 of the first.

Arvidsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot that sailed over the glove of Allen and into the net at 9:53. Montreal teammates Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson collided at their blue line, allowing Phillip Danault space to find Arvidsson.

Los Angeles outshot the Canadiens 16-5 in the first, and Montreal did not have a shot on goal over the final 11:45 of the period.

After a scoreless second period, Caufield hit the post for Montreal at 5:13 of the third period. A goal was initially awarded to Caufield, but a quick video review showed his shot had hit the post.

Edler then made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from the point that glanced off Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle and into the net at 9:12.

Hoffman ended Copley's bid for his second NHL shutout when he scored on a slap shot from the top of the right circle to make it 3-1 at 11:41.

Caufield made it 3-2 with 2:28 left when he threw the puck toward Copley from just above the goal line and it slipped in on the short side.

Kempe scored into an empty net to give the Kings a 4-2 lead with 37 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Dec 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A fan tries to get the attention of Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) during the warmup period before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta (55) and teammate defenseman Jordan Harris (54) skate during the warmup period before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; A NHL puck with the French logo during the warmup period before the game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
