Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kings squander 5-goal first period, edge Coyotes in SO

Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 6-5 shootout win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 19, 2023 06:11 AM

Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 6-5 shootout win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

The Coyotes trailed 5-1 late in the second period before sending the game into overtime.

Blake Lizotte, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who have won four straight since the All-Star break.

Gabriel Vilardi and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout for the Kings.

Clayton Keller scored two goals. Josh Brown and Travis Boyd each had a goal and an assist, and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have earned points in eight straight games (4-0-4) for the first time in 11 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karel Vejmelka gave up five goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Connor Ingram, who stopped all 23 shots for Arizona.

Ingram made 47 saves for his first NHL shutout in a 1-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

The Kings scored five goals in the first period to build a 5-1 lead, but Arizona scored four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to tie the score 5-5.

Keller scored on a power play at 15:40 of the second period to make it 5-2, and he scored again off a 2-on-1 rush 37 seconds into the third period to trim the lead to 5-3.

Boyd scored off a feed from Matias Maccelli to cut it to 5-4 at 7:06, and Fischer scored 44 seconds later to tie the score at 5-5.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead after Brown tried to clear the puck from in front of the Arizona net while on a power play, but it hit Fiala in the midsection and skittered across the goal line.

Brown scored from the bottom of the right circle to tie it 1-1 at 9:06.

Kopitar scored on a breakaway 50 seconds later to move Los Angeles back ahead 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizotte became the third Los Angeles player to score for the second straight night when he hit the net with a backhand for a 3-1 lead at 11:56.

Roy made it 4-1 at 14:48, redirecting Kopitar's shot from the point.

Fiala scored his second goal from in close at 15:48 to stretch the lead to 5-1 and end the night for Vejmelka.

--Field Level Media

Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) and Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) battle for the puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) and Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) battle for the puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22), third from left, is congratulated after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22), third from left, is congratulated after scoring the fifth goal of the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights prevail in high-scoring affair with Lightning
Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and Shea Theodore had a goal and two assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
February 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) skates after Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Elias Pettersson racks up 5 points as Canucks beat Flyers
Elias Pettersson had two goals and three assists and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice as the host Vancouver Canucks halted one losing streak and extended another with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
February 19, 2023 05:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter (24) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken end Red Wings’ winning streak, 4-2
Jordan Eberle scored twice and had an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated visiting Detroit 4-2 Saturday night, snapping the Red Wings' five-game winning streak.
February 19, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames need OT to take down Rangers, 3-2
Mikael Backlund scored the overtime winner and added an assist to give the host Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday, snapping a two-game skid.
February 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media