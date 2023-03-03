Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kings nip Canadiens, grab share of Pacific Division lead

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) chases the puck during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) chases the puck during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 03, 2023 05:21 AM

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for the Kings, who have won three of four to move into a tie in points with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division standings.

Josh Anderson and Denis Gurianov scored and Jake Allen made 30 saves for Montreal, which had won three of four.

Vilardi gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 7:27 of the third period when a centering pass caromed to him at the side of the crease and he stuffed the puck in the net.

Kopitar scored with a wrist shot at 8:30 to stretch the lead to 3-1, but the Canadiens quickly cut the deficit back to a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurianov scored with a slap shot from just above the left circle at 9:39, his first goal with Montreal since he was traded from the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The Kings had to kill a penalty 25 seconds into the game when Blake Lizotte was whistled for high-sticking Jesse Ylonen.

The Canadiens went back on the power play after Vladislav Gavrikov was called for interference at 8:19, and Anderson scored on the man-advantage 55 seconds later for a 1-0 lead.

Montreal tried to center a pass that went off the stick of Kings forward Adrian Kempe and headed toward the crease. Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson tried to sweep it aside, but it went off Josh Anderson and into the net for his 18th goal of the season, one shy of his total last season.

The Kings tied it at 7:42 of the second.

Los Angeles lost a faceoff in the Montreal zone, but the Kings quickly got the puck back and Vilardi passed to Iafallo, who scored his ninth goal of the season with a wrist shot from the slot.

Allen was coming off a 38-save effort in a 3-1 road win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 2, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov (59) skates on the ice and smiles during warmups before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues erase early deficit, dump Sharks
Jordan Kyrou, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn had a goal and assist each to rally the visiting St. Louis Blues past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday.
March 03, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) and forwards Brock Boeser (6) and Sheldon Dries (15) and Vitali Kravtsov (91) celebrate BoeserÕs goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov scores twice as Wild edge Canucks
Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night.
March 03, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) warms up before the game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Claude Giroux, Senators spoil Patrick Kane's Rangers debut
Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period -- one of three Ottawa goals in the period -- and the surging Senators beat the Rangers 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Patrick Kane's New York debut.
March 03, 2023 04:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Joseph Woll leads Maple Leafs past host Flames
Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal early in the third period and goaltender Joseph Woll made 25 saves to give the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the struggling Calgary Flames on Thursday.
March 03, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media