NHL

Kings' Joonas Korpisalo gets shutout of Canucks

Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves and the Los Angeles Kings ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Apr 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Jack Studnicka (18) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) battle for the puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:15 AM

It was Korpisalo's first regular-season shutout since Dec. 16, 2019, when he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals.

Arthur Kaliyev, Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty scored for Los Angeles (46-25-10, 102 points), which regained third place in the Pacific Division by two points over the Seattle Kraken with one game left for the Kings and two for the Kraken.

Collin Delia made 25 saves for the Canucks (36-37-7, 79 points), who were trying to win three in a row.

Korpisalo kept the game scoreless with a save on J.T. Miller's breakaway while on a power play at 9:43 of the second. He then shot out his right pad to turn away Brock Boeser at 13:24.

Soon after, the Kings took a 1-0 lead on Kaliyev's goal at 15:13.

Blake Lizotte tried a wraparound, but Delia kicked the puck into the slot, where Kaliyev was in position to shoot it between Delia's pads. The puck banked off the back of the net and back under Delia, causing a slight delay before the goal was signaled.

The Kings moved ahead 2-0 at 4:03 of the third. Trevor Moore fed Gavrikov coming down the middle wide open while trailing the play, and he scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Doughty scored into an empty net from 200 feet away with 1:37 left for a 3-0 lead.

Los Angeles has been short on offense with the absence of two 23-goal scorers in recent games.

Kevin Fiala, who came in co-leading the Kings with 72 points, missed his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury that appears to be related to the same injury that sidelined him for six games in March.

Los Angeles has been without Gabriel Vilardi, who has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

--Field Level Media

Apr 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) and defenseman Ethan Bear (74) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) battle for the puck in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) reaches for the puck against Vancouver Canucks center Jack Studnicka (18) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) reaches for the puck against Vancouver Canucks center Jack Studnicka (18) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
