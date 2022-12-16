SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kings force OT with late goal, edge Bruins in shootout

Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Dec 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker (26) checks Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker (26) checks Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 02:31 AM
After each team's first two shootout attempts were successful, there was not another goal until Moore flicked the deciding tally over Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark's glove to help the Kings finish 3-2-1 on their six-game road trip.

Adrian Kempe scored both Kings goals in regulation, including tying the score with 2:10 remaining in regulation. Kevin Fiala dished out each primary assist.

Kempe has four goals over the last four games.

Pheonix Copley made 33 saves in the win.

Boston led 2-0 after two periods as Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored just 2:09 apart in the middle stages.

The Kings made it 2-1 with 11:31 left when Fiala's initial shot created a rebound for Kempe at the right crease.

Copley denied David Pastrnak's one-timer on the power play with less than six minutes to play, setting up the game-tying opportunity while Los Angeles had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:53.

To send the game to overtime, Kempe slotted home Fiala's pass on a one-timer from the right circle.

Boston had a 35-30 edge in shots, but Los Angeles had the upper hand in overtime at 4-1. Each team was 1-for-6 on the power play.

Boston has still yet to lose a home game in regulation, but its 15-0-2 mark includes three consecutive contests decided in a shootout.

Ullmark finished with 28 saves.

Neither side broke through in the first period despite the Kings getting a four-minute power play and having to kill off two penalties of their own.

Boston finally drew first blood at 7:53 of the middle frame. On a delayed penalty, Hall took Matt Grzelcyk's feed to the top of the left circle and ripped a shot over Copley's blocker-side shoulder.

A dominant start to the second continued with Marchand sending home a power-play snipe from the left dot at 10:02. The star winger had previously gone four games without a goal. Los Angeles did not register its first shot of the period for another minute.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) makes a pad save on Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) shoots the puck while Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) defends during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) battles for a loose puck with Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) behind goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
