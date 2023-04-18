Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kings erase 2-goal deficit in third, topple Oilers in OT

Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner as the visiting Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right winger Carl Grundstrom (91) with Edmonton Oilers left winger Warren Foegele (37) crashes into Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right winger Carl Grundstrom (91) with Edmonton Oilers left winger Warren Foegele (37) crashes into Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:52 AM

Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner as the visiting Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anze Kopitar scored once in a four-point outing and Adrian Kempe tallied two goals for the Kings, who were without a pair of key forwards in Kevin Fiala and Gabriel Vilardi due to injuries. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves and Viktor Arvidsson collected two assists.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and Evan Bouchard found the back of the net once for the Oilers. Goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots. Captain Connor McDavid, who led the NHL with 64 goals and 153 points in the regular season, was held off the scoresheet.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday in Edmonton.

While Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais was in the penalty box for a tripping infraction, Iafallo finished a three-way passing play for the winner at 9:19 of the extra period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oilers appeared to have the game in hand midway through the third period but were left stunned.

With the Kings trailing 3-1, Kempe's second goal of the night made it a one-goal deficit with 8:37 remaining in regulation.

Then Kopitar forced overtime when he pounced on a loose puck for a power-play goal with 16.7 seconds left on the clock. The Kings had the net empty to give them a six-on-four advantage.

Until then, Edmonton was poised to win.

Draisaitl opened the scoring 6:57 into the affair thanks to a lucky bounce, and Bouchard's five-on-three power-play goal doubled the lead at the 12:31 mark of the opening frame.

Kempe kicked off a wild third period when he put the Kings on the board 52 seconds into the frame by lifting a perfect backhand over Skinner's shoulder.

It appeared Draisaitl's second goal, at 8:46 of the final frame, would seal the game, but the Kings clawed back. Draisaitl now has 61 points (20 goals, 41 assists) in 38 career playoff games.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach Hyman(18) watches the puck fly past Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left winger Zach Hyman(18) watches the puck fly past Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) takes a shot on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) takes a shot on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
NHL
Ryan Hartman pushes Wild past Stars in 2nd OT
Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime to give the visiting Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.
April 18, 2023 05:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Bruins fan waves a flag before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Milestone night for Bruins in Game 1 win over Panthers
Brad Marchand's 50th career playoff goal was the ultimate difference maker as the Boston Bruins began their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 3-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.
April 18, 2023 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan (21) battle over the puck during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes thrive on power play to tackle Islanders
Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored on power plays, and the Carolina Hurricanes held on to defeat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night in Raleigh, N.C.
April 18, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
NHL
Former Gophers star Brock Faber makes playoff debut for Wild a week after turning pro
He still lives with his roommates in their Dinkytown apartment near the University of Minnesota. He still doesn’t have a car so he has to bum rides from Wild teammate Matt Boldy.
April 17, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT