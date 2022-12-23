Kings down Flames in OT to extend win streak

Adrian Kempe scored at 3:22 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Kempe finished off a two-on-one rush with Viktor Arvidsson to give the Kings their fourth straight win, matching their best streak of the season.

Blake Lizotte and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault also scored and Pheonix Copley made 27 saves in his fifth straight start for the Kings.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube scored while Dan Vladar made 28 saves for the Flames, who are 2-2-4 in their past eight games.

Huberdeau hit the net on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period, the only shot on goal in the first 18:58 for the Flames.

The Kings were unable to take advantage of a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Toffoli but later tied the score 1-1 on a deflection by Vilardi at 17:41 of the first.

Danault and Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period to give Los Angeles a two-goal lead.

Danault put the Kings in front at 1:39. He scored with a backhand after the puck came to him in the slot following a ricochet from behind the net.

Mikael Backlund won the ensuing faceoff for Calgary, but Vilardi quickly got it back and skated into the Calgary zone. His shot was saved by Vladar, but the rebound popped in the air and landed in the slot, where Lizotte was waiting to swipe the puck into the net to make it 3-1 at 1:39.

Toffoli scored with a wrist shot from just above the left circle with Calgary on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 6:46 of the second.

The Kings were awarded their first penalty shot of the season at 7:50 of the third, but Kevin Fiala missed the net.

Calgary tied the score 3-3 at 13:32 when Noah Hanifin took the puck behind the Los Angeles net and came out the other side before centering a pass to Dube for a one-timer.

Copley is 6-1-0 since he was recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Dec. 1.

--Field Level Media