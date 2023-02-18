Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Kings double up Ducks despite losing goalie

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice while Kevin Fiala tallied once in a three-point game to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a third consecutive victory, a 6-3 decision against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Nov 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 18, 2023 05:20 AM

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice while Kevin Fiala tallied once in a three-point game to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a third consecutive victory, a 6-3 decision against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Blake Lizotte and Anze Kopitar each collected one goal and one assist, while Adrian Kempe added a goal for the Kings. Starting goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 16 of 17 shots before he was ejected with 23.3 seconds remaining in the second period for punching with his blocker during a dustup. Jonathan Quick made eight saves while recording the win.

Frank Vatrano collected one goal and one assist, while Kevin Shattenkirk and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, who have lost four straight and sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division. Cam Fowler logged two assists, and goalie John Gibson made 35 saves.

The Kings dominated from the drop of the puck and were rewarded at the 14:22 mark with Lizotte's first goal in 20 games, a deflection of Alex Iafallo's shot.

Shattenkirk tied the game with a long point shot that found the mark through the screen at 5:52 of the second period, his second of the season and second in as many outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvidsson's exciting tally restored the Los Angeles lead at 12:56 of the middle frame. After he blocked a shot in his own zone, Arvidsson raced up ice and completed a give-and-go with Trevor Moore with a one-timer from the left circle.

Kempe then made it a 3-1 count with 2:07 remaining in the second period on a power play. He set up in the right circle, and upon taking a cross-ice pass, wristed a far-side shot for his 28th of the season.

During his team's five-minute advantage for Copley's infraction, McTavish made it a one-goal game with a one-timer from the right dot at 2:28 of the third period for his 12th goal of the season.

Kopitar replied with a power-play goal of his own midway through the third period for his 17th of the season to again make it a two-goal game.

Vatrano's rebound goal, his 14th of the season with 6:50 remaining in regulation, again made it a one-goal game.

But Arvidsson notched his 16th of the season with his team's third power-play goal a couple of minutes later and then Fiala collected his 19th of the season with an empty-netter to round out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Oct 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) celebrates a short handed goal in the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Oct 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) celebrates a short handed goal in the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Charles Hudon (54) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Charles Hudon (54) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Oct 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild edge West-leading Stars in shootout
Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves while Matt Boldy assisted on Minnesota's regulation goal and scored in the shootout as the Wild outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Friday night at Saint Paul, Minn.
February 18, 2023 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 7, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Arizona Coyotes defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere (14) look for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers cap big comeback by edging Oilers in shootout
Alexis Lafreniere scored the deciding goal of the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 comeback win over the host Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
February 18, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 17, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Zach Parise lifts Islanders over Penguins
Zach Parise, playing in his 1,200th career game, scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:43 left Friday night for the host New York Islanders, who vaulted into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot by overcoming a pair of two-goal deficits to edge the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in Elmont, N.Y.
February 18, 2023 04:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 17, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) checks Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks end 3-game skid by beating Senators in OT
Andreas Athanasiou scored 2:52 into overtime to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
February 18, 2023 02:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media