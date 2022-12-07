SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Kings dominate power play to beat Senators

Anze Kopitar had three assists and the Los Angeles Kings continued their recent power-play dominance in a 5-2 road victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Dec 6, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) is checked by Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 07, 2022 04:28 AM
Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Sean Durzi had two assists for the Kings.

Arvidsson and Fiala scored as part of a 2-for-3 night for Los Angeles on the power play, extending the Kings' streak to seven consecutive games with at least one power-play tally. The Kings are an outstanding 11-for-20 with the extra attacker during that seven-game streak.

Pheonix Copley stopped 31 of 33 shots to earn the win in his Kings debut. The goaltender was called up from the AHL earlier this week and was playing his first NHL game since signing with Los Angeles during the offseason.

Matt Roy and Mikey Anderson scored the Kings' other goals, both within the first 2:15 of the first period.

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith immediately called a timeout to settle his team, and the strategy seemed to be working when Drake Batherson narrowed the Senators' deficit at the 5:14 mark.

However, Los Angeles continued to capitalize on extended time in Ottawa's end of the ice. Arvidsson was alone at the side of the net to score a power-play marker 8:43 into the frame, and then took advantage of a shaky Senators line change to strike again less than three minutes later.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, and Tim Stutzle had two assists.

All the Senators' offense came on the power play, continuing their own impressive stretch with the man advantage. Ottawa is 11-for-28 on power-play chances over its last seven games.

Senators starting goalie Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 14 shots and was pulled from the game after Fiala's second-period tally. Anton Forsberg stopped all 14 shots he faced in the relief appearance.

Durzi has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a six-game point streak.

--Field Level Media

Dec 6, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley (29) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Dec 6, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson (16) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) follow the puck in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Dec 6, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley (29) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
