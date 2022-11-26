SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Kings defeat Sharks to end three-game losing streak

Nov 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; A detailed view of pucks stacked before the game between San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 05:24 AM
Jonathan Quick made 29 saves and Viktor Arvidsson and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Phillip Danault, Rasmus Kupari and Anze Kopitar also scored for Los Angeles, which snapped a season-high three-game losing streak. Sean Durzi added two assists.

Kevin Labanc and Alexander Barabanov scored goals for San Jose, which lost for the fourth time in five games. James Reimer finished with 24 saves for the Sharks, who are just 2-8-3 at home this season.

The Kings had an apparent goal by Adrian Kempe taken off the board after a coaches challenge showed the play was offside just 42 seconds into the contest, bounced they back to take a 1-0 lead at the 8:55 mark of the first period.

Anderson-Dolan picked up his first goal of the season when, using defenseman Mario Ferraro as a screen, he fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through Reimer's pads.

San Jose tied it 1-1 when Labanc took a Timo Meier pass in the slot and fired a wrist shot inside the right post for his fourth goal of the season.

The Kings regained the lead near the end of the period on a power-play goal by Danault, who fired a one-timer from the left circle past Reimer's glove side.

Arvidsson extended the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when he toe-dragged at the top of the right circle and then rifled a wrist shot under Reimer's right arm for his fourth goal of the season.

The Sharks cut it to 3-2 with just 37 seconds left in the period when Durzi partially whiffed on a crossing pass in front of his own net. Barabanov intercepted in the low slot and then quickly fired a wrist shot through Quick's pads for his third goal of the season.

Kupari made it 4-2 at the 2:51 mark of the third period when his routine wrist shot from the top of the left circle squirted through Reimer's pads for his second goal of the season.

Kopitar then sealed the win for the Kings with an empty-netter with 2:28 remaining, his fourth goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62), defenseman Jaycob Megna (24), defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after a goal during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) cannot stop the shot on goal during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) cannot stop the shot on goal during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
