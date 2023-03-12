Sponsored By
NHL

Kevin Lankinen shines as Predators clip Kings in shootout

By Field Level Media
March 12, 2023 05:32 AM

Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in a shootout to help the visiting Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Tommy Novak scored in regulation and Matt Duchene had the lone goal in the shootout for the Predators, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Mikey Anderson scored and Pheonix Copley made 29 saves for the Kings, who had their season-long, five-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 9:32 of the first period.

Gabriel Vilardi won a faceoff in the Nashville zone and the puck was briefly pinned against the wall before Alex Iafallo sprung it loose with a short pass to Vilardi in the right circle.

Vilardi spun and backhanded a pass to Anderson coming down the middle, and Anderson scored with a wrist shot.

Nashville went on its first power play when Iafallo was called for tripping against Ryan McDonagh with a minute left in the opening period.

After a faceoff in the Los Angeles zone, Cody Glass passed the puck back to Novak at the left point. He took a couple strides toward the Kings net and sent a wrist shot past Copley for his 10th goal of the season, becoming the sixth player for the Predators to reach double figures in goals this season.

The Predators went on their third power play at 13:20 of the third period after Adrian Kempe pulled off Jeremy Lauzon's helmet for a roughing penalty. Copley made five saves on the penalty kill, his best came 16 seconds into the man advantage on a one-timer from Roman Josi from the right circle.

Nashville killed a power play that began with 2:37 left in the third period.

Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala, who leads the team with 68 points, missed the game with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He was injured in a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Mar 11, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) walks towards the ice before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild stay hot with 5-2 pasting of Sharks
Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy all collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
March 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks thump Senators, cruise to fourth straight win
Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
March 12, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), forward Ty Dellandrea (10) and forward Max Domi (18) celebrate after a goal during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars come from behind, upend Kraken in OT
Miro Heiskanen scored at 3:26 of overtime as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 victory against the host Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
March 12, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) enters the ice with teammates prior to a game against the Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets down Panthers on Mark Scheifele's goal in OT
Mark Scheifele scored two goals - including the game-winner with 28 seconds left in overtime - as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night in Sunrise.
March 12, 2023 03:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

