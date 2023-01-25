ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT

Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 25, 2023 02:04 AM
Share

Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.

Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28 saves.

James van Riemsdyk had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who dropped their third home game in a row.

Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen contributed one goal apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivan Provorov chipped in with two assists.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 34 shots.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 5:50 of the first period when van Riemsdyk received a crisp pass from Owen Tippett and sent the puck past Copley.

The Kings soon earned a power play and scored four seconds in at 9:21 when Kopitar connected after Los Angeles had won a faceoff.

It didn't take long for the Flyers to regain a 2-1 advantage as Allison skated in and scored on the second chance at 10:27.

Kopitar's second goal, this one at 11:40, came when he capitalized on a pass from behind the goal from Quinton Byfield to equalize at 2-2. It was Kopitar's third multi-goal game of the season.

Tony DeAngelo was open in front at 9:10 of the second, but his shot was denied by Copley.

The Flyers stayed aggressive, and Ristolainen scored on the backhand at 10:37 for a 3-2 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iafallo fired a shot on goal at 15:25, but Hart cut off the angle for the save.

The Kings then tied the game at 3 when Fagemo took advantage of a Flyers turnover by DeAngelo and ripped a wrist shot into the net at 18:36.

The game became quite chippy at 8:16 of the third as a number of players on both teams became entangled after a couple of scoring chances by the Kings.

The Flyers had scoring opportunities by Allison and Scott Laughton in the final minute of regulation but couldn't convert.

--Field Level Media

Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) waits in the tunnel to take the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 24, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres stay hot on the road with win at Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
January 25, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) takes the puck from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 02:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 02:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal to break a third-period tie on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 02:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media