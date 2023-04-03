Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

K’Andre Miller, Rangers too strong for reeling Capitals

Defenseman K'Andre Miller collected a goal and an assist to lift the visiting New York Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) collides into the boards after checking New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) collides into the boards after checking New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 7:01 PM

Defenseman K'Andre Miller collected a goal and an assist to lift the visiting New York Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers (45-21-11, 101 points), who snapped a two-game losing streak and reached a triple-digit point total for the second straight season. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for New York.

Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (34-34-9, 77 points), who have dropped four in a row (0-3-1) and seven of their last eight games (1-5-2). Washington, which has made the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons, will be eliminated from the wild-card race with one more loss, one more win by the Florida Panthers or two victories by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals aren't scheduled to play again until Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Panthers play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, while the Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers later Sunday and the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper recorded 29 saves for Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller opened the scoring with 6:43 left in the first period after he put back the rebound of a shot by Vincent Trocheck.

Lafreniere doubled the lead in impressive fashion just 2:02 later. Nicklas Backstrom couldn't corral the puck in the neutral zone and lost possession to Filip Chytil. With Backstrom pestering him from behind, Chytil sent a drop pass to Lafreniere, who managed to control the puck while going from his forehand to his backhand around defenseman Rasmus Sandin before beating Kuemper.

Kakko scored a minute into the second period after his shot glanced off the skate of Martin Fehervary.

Strome pulled the Capitals within 3-1 with 6:37 left in the second, when he looked as if he was about to skate around the back of the net before he chipped a shot that glanced off the leg of Shesterkin.

Tarasenko extended the lead back to three goals 5:53 into the third, when his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle sailed over Kuemper's glove and off the far post.

Protas finished a six-shot, nine-second flurry in the Rangers' crease with 8:16 left before Zibanejad added another insurance goal by scoring with one second left on a power play with 5:46 remaining.

--Field Level Media

Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (59) skates along the boards during a stoppage in play in the first period against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (59) skates along the boards during a stoppage in play in the first period against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) looks to pass during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) looks to pass during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes first period save against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes first period save against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther (15) reaches for the puck of a Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson (31) save against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers blast Columbus 7-0 behind Carter Verhaeghe’s 4 goals
Carter Verhaeghe recorded a natural hat trick to highlight his career-high four-goal performance on Saturday, lifting the visiting Florida Panthers to a 7-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
April 02, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz (17) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pheonix Copley stout for Kings in win over Kraken
Carl Grundstrom scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the third period and the visiting Los Angeles Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers. forward Connor McDavid (97) and Anaheim Ducks defensemen Scott Harrington (17) chase a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Leon Draisaitl (3 goals), Jack Campbell (36 saves) help Oilers blank Ducks
Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL
Sharks' offense comes to life in win over Coyotes
Noah Gregor recorded his first career hat trick and Erik Karlsson tied a career high with four assists to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.
April 02, 2023 04:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT