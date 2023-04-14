Sponsored By
NHL

Juuso Parssinen's OT goal lifts Predators past Wild

Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 14, 2023 at 1:51 AM

Juuso Parssinen scored with 2:36 left in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Parssinen, who also had an assist, cut to the net and after receiving a pass from Ryan McDonagh, maneuvered the puck between his legs before flipping it past Filip Gustavsson. Cody Glass was also credited with an assist on the game-winning goal.

Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators (42-31-8, 92 points), who will miss the postseason for the first time in nine seasons.

Frederick Gaudreau had two goals, Nic Petan scored and Gustav Nyquist had two assists for the Wild (46-25-11, 103 points) who are headed to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The Wild, who have completed their regular season, finished in third place in the Central Division and will face the Dallas Stars or Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs.

Nashville, which ends its regular season against the visiting Avalanche on Friday, will be in the bottom three of the draft lottery standings.

Nashville outshot the Wild 31-24 with Predators goalie Juuse Saros making 21 saves, while Gustavsson finished with 27 stops.

After Trenin gave the Predators a 3-2 lead with 5:56 left the game off assists from Parssinen and Colton Sissons, the Wild tied the game just 16 seconds later on Petan's tally off assists from Samuel Walker and Damien Giroux.

The Predators took a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at the 8:02 mark. After getting a pass from Michael McCarron, Tyson Barrie centered the puck to Jankowski, who deflected it past Gustavsson from just a few feet away.

The Wild tied the game at the 14:19 mark. Jon Merrill received the puck from Nyquist and zipped a cross-ice pass to Gaudreau, who one-timed it past Saros.

The Predators regained the lead two minutes later, when Sherwood knocked in a loose puck in front of the goal with 3:41 left in the first period, with Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista credited with assists on the goal.

The Wild tied the game in the second period when Gaudreau knocked a loose puck past Saros from close range at the 10:46 mark. Marcus Foligno and Nyquist were credited with assists on the play.

--Field Level Media

Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) handles the puck behind the net against Minnesota Wild center Samuel Walker (74) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar (26) skates with the puck during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save during the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
