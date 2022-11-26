SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Josh Morrissey's OT goal pushes Jets past Stars

Josh Morrissey scored in overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a wild 5-4 road win over the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Joe Pavelski (16) skate off the ice after Benn scores a power play goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and \left wing Jason Robertson (21) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Joe Pavelski (16) skate off the ice after Benn scores a power play goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 05:42 AM
The Jets surrendered three leads in the game, including a 4-2 lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Stars forward Jason Robertson scored 17:48 into the third period, then tallied a controversial equalizer with 20 seconds left on the clock.

A collision between Morrissey and Jamie Benn knocked goalie Connor Hellebuyck's helmet off and, without a whistle stopping play, the puck got back to Robertson for the tying goal. After a video review, the goal was confirmed, as Morrissey's initial shove led to Benn dislodging the helmet.

Morrissey was then the overtime hero, scoring 34 seconds into the extra frame. Morrissey leads all Jets skaters with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) this season.

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, while Blake Wheeler and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Jansen Harkins, Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti scored the Jets' other goals.

Hellebuyck stopped 37 of 41 shots, none bigger than a huge stick save on Tyler Seguin midway through the third period. With the Stars on a power play, Denis Gurianov fired a shot off the goalpost, and Hellebuyck denied Seguin's rebound attempt.

Robertson had two goals and an assist for Dallas, and Benn collected a goal and an assist. Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists, and Wyatt Johnston scored the other Dallas goal.

Robertson has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) over a 14-game points streak. It is the fifth-longest points streak in franchise history, and the longest for any Stars player since the team moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

Wheeler played in his 844th game with the Jets, setting a franchise record.

DeMelo had his first multi-point game of the season in his return to the lineup. The defenseman missed the Jets' last four games due to an upper-body injury.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of 28 shots.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a power play goal scored by Benn against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and \left wing Jason Robertson (21) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a power play goal scored by Benn against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Michael Eyssimont (23) and center Jansen Harkins (12) and defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) celebrates a goal scored by Harkins against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Michael Eyssimont (23) and center Jansen Harkins (12) and defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) celebrates a goal scored by Harkins against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Ty Dellandrea (10) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates a goal scored by Johnston against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Ty Dellandrea (10) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates a goal scored by Johnston against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

