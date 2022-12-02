SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jordan Martinook's hat trick propels Hurricanes past Blues

Jordan Martinook scored three goals, including the game-winner, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday.

Dec 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 02, 2022 03:13 AM
Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who erased a 2-0 second-period deficit to win their third straight game. Burns also logged an assist.

Antti Raanta stopped 12 of 15 shots for Carolina before Pyotr Kochetkov took over in the third period and saved 10 of 11 shots to earn the victory.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and earned an assist for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Blues. St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 12 minutes into the first period. Robert Thomas, back in the lineup after missing one game due to a lower-body injury, fired a diagonal pass to Buchnevich breaking to the left post for the tap-in.

Just 2:31 in the second period, the Blues doubled their lead to 2-0. Nick Leddy passed to Acciari, who cut to the middle of the offensive zone and beat Raanta with a wrist shot.

The Hurricanes surged 3-2 ahead with three goals in a span of 64 seconds.

First Burns scored a power-play goal by moving in from the left point to blast a shot as teammate Andrei Svechnikov collided with Binnington atop the crease.

Martinook tied the game 2-2 with a quick shot from atop the left circle. Then Jarvis scored with a shot off the left wing that deflected off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick at 6:28 of the middle period.

Krug tied the game 3-3 on a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the second period. Buchnevich passed the puck from the right side of the net to Krug coming down the middle for a snap shot.

Martinook scored the decisive goal on a breakaway with 4:35 left in the third period. After Staal made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal, O'Reilly scored a six-on-five goal to cut the lead to 5-4.

Martinook completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with nine seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Dec 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Fans hold up their cellphone lights for Hockey Fights Cancer Night before a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
