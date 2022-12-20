SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Jordan Kyrou's first hat trick powers Blues past Canucks

Jordan Kyrou collected his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Dec 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Lane Pederson (29) passes the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 20, 2022 05:12 AM
Jordan Kyrou collected his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Nathan Walker and Robert Thomas, in a two-point outing, also scored for St. Louis, which is riding a four-game winning streak. Vladimir Tarasenko collected three assists and Nick Leddy posted two helpers. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues, who have won the first three outings of a five-game road trip.

Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Canucks, who received a 22-save performance from Spencer Martin. Vancouver was without top point scorer Elias Pettersson for a second consecutive game due to non-COVID illness. It was the second consecutive game, and fifth on home ice this season, that the Canucks lost 5-1.

Kyrou opened the scoring just past the midway point of the second period. After Leddy had his first attempt from the slot denied, he grabbed the rebound and passed to Kyrou in the right circle. Kyrou converted at the 10:25 mark.

That sent the scoring into overdrive.

Mikheyev tied the game two minutes later with a nifty backhand deke on a partial breakaway, his 10th of the season, but the Blues broke the game open right after.

Walker restored the St. Louis lead 38 seconds later with his first of the campaign. A cross-ice pass from Leddy gave him all kinds of time and space down the wing, and Walker rifled a shot from just beyond the right faceoff dot to snap a 24-game goal drought dating back to April.

Thomas found the mark on the power play for his eighth of the season with 70 seconds remaining in the middle frame by sniping a top-corner shot from the left dot to make it 3-1.

Kyrou netted his second of the night on the power play 67 seconds into the third period with a great shot from the slot. He completed the hat trick at 9:19 of the final frame with a tap-in tally for his 16th goal of the season and sixth in a three-game spree.

In his team's four-game streak, Kyrou has collected six goals and four assists.

--Field Level Media

