Jordan Kyrou leads Blues to shootout win over Oilers

Dec 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) looks to make a play in front of St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 04:30 AM
Jordan Kyrou had a goal, two assists and the shootout winner as the visiting St. Louis Blues rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Blues tied the game 3-3 with a short-handed goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. With goaltender Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra attacker, the Blues scored 5-on-5 when Kyrou set up Vladimir Tarasenko in front of the net.

Robert Thomas also scored and Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues, who won for just the fourth time in their last 12 games.

Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Oilers, who suffered their fourth loss in 11 games. Tyson Barrie had three assists and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

The Oilers scored a power-play goal just 63 seconds into the game. With the Blues penalized for starting the game with an incorrect lineup, Hyman backhanded the puck through Binnington from point-blank range.

That was Hyman's fifth goal in his last three games.

Kyrou tied the game 1-1 at 6:47 of the first period. Pavel Buchnevich stole the puck behind the Edmonton net and passed to Kyrou, who came down the middle of the ice on a line change.

With the Blues serving their second too-many-men penalty of the game, Edmonton added another power-play goal 4:42 into the second period. McDavid flew up the right wing with Barrie's outlet pass and scored off the rush.

Yamamoto extended Edmonton's lead to 3-1 by tipping Barrie's wrist shot from the right point at 10:36 of the third period. It was his 100th NHL point.

But just 49 seconds later, Thomas cut the margin to 3-2 by taking Ivan Barbashev's pass from the right boards and scoring on a snap shot from the slot.

Draisaitl's apparent winning goal in overtime was negated by an offside challenge. The game went to the shootout, where Kyrou scored the only goal.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) scores a goal during the first period against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway (55) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) tries to move the puck around St. Louis Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo (41) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
