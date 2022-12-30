SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jordan Binnington, Blues defeat woeful Blackhawks

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night.

Dec 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Dec 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 30, 2022 02:41 AM
Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night.

Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven career games against the Blackhawks.

Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have earned points in eight of their last nine games while going 5-1-3.

Patrick Kane scored and Alex Stalock made 26 saves for the reeling Blackhawks, who are 2-17-1 in their last 20 games.

The Blues struck first with their fourth line at the 3:12 mark of the first period. Alexey Toropchenko made a behind-the-back centering pass to Nathan Walker, who slid the puck to Leivo for a shot into the empty side of the net.

Kane tied the game 1-1 on a power-play. He moved in from the point and fired a shot from the left faceoff dot through Jonathan Toews' screen and past Binnington's glove hand.

Taylor Raddysh had a clear breakaway for the Blackhawks in the closing seconds of the first period, but Binnington thwarted him to keep the game tied.

The Blues outshot the Blackhawks 15-5 during the second period while sustaining steady offensive pressure.

Brayden Schenn failed to convert a power-play breakaway for the Blues early in the second period, then Stalock stopped Justin Faulk's blast stepping into the slot.

But Rosen put the Blues up 2-1, stealing a Blackhawks clearing attempt in the middle of the ice and scoring from the slot at the 8:40 mark of the period.

Robert Thomas nearly made it 3-1 late in the period after splitting two Chicago defensemen coming down the middle for a point-blank shot.

Toews had a chance to tie the game in the third period, but his slap shot from a sharp right-side angle hit Binnington in the shoulder, popped over him but did not roll into the net.

Saad finally iced the game with his empty-net goal with 11 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

