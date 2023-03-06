Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Jonathan Quick defeats Canadiens in Knights debut

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his Vegas debut as the Golden Knights withstood a three-goal third period by the visiting Montreal Canadiens to hold on for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 06, 2023 01:49 AM

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his Vegas debut as the Golden Knights withstood a three-goal third period by the visiting Montreal Canadiens to hold on for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

It was the first two-goal game of the season for Barbashev. Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles and moved into the top spot in the Western Conference with its third straight win.

Quick was making his first start since Feb. 26 with the Los Angeles Kings when he was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He was dealt twice over a 24-hour period, first to Columbus on Wednesday and then Vegas, after playing in 743 games with the Kings and helping lead them to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and '14.

Mike Matheson, Alex Belzile and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Montreal. Jake Allen, playing his 100th game in a Canadiens uniform, finished with 24 saves.

Quick faced just five shots in the first period as Vegas built a 2-0 lead. Theodore, who scored the game-winner in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory over New Jersey, started the scoring at 12:37 mark with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through traffic past Allen's blocker side for his seventh goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbashev made it 2-0 with 18 seconds left in the period on his first goal with the Golden Knights, tapping in a Jack Eichel pass on the backdoor inside the right post.

Vegas extended the lead to 3-0 near the midway point of the second period when Smith shoveled a William Karlsson pass into an open net at the end of a 2-on-1 for his 21st goal of the season.

Matheson cut it to 3-1 at the 2:04 mark of the third period when he snapped a wrister from the slot past Quick's blocker side.

The two teams then scored three goals in a 58-second span. Barbashev made it 4-1 on a rebound of a Michael Amadio shot that bounced in off his chest and barely across the goal line. Belzile answered just 23 seconds later with a wrist shot from the right circle over Quick's left shoulder for the second goal of his career. Harvey-Pinard followed 35 seconds later with his eighth goal off a behind-the-net pass from Jesse Ylonen to make it 4-3.

Montreal pulled Allen for an extra attacker and nearly tied it with 1:22 left but Mike Hoffman's shot from the bottom of the left circle bounced off the near post.

--Field Level Media

Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) attempts to skate between Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) attempts to skate between Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) in front of goaltender Carter Hart (79) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flyers snap 4-game skid with win over lowly Red Wings
Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Scott Laughton each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Sunday.
March 06, 2023 12:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout
Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes rarely gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a scoring chance in a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
March 05, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) defend against St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20)during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Late goals lift Kings over Blues, 4-2
Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-2 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild stifle Flames behind Filip Gustavsson’s shutout
Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild claimed a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
March 05, 2023 05:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media