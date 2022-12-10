SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jonathan Marchessault's OT goal lifts Knights over Flyers

Jonathan Marchessault scored on Las Vegas' only shot of overtime, giving the host Golden Knights in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 05:31 AM
Share

Jonathan Marchessault scored on Las Vegas' only shot of overtime, giving the host Golden Knights in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

It was a tremendous one-man effort for Marchessault 3:21 into the extra session. He forced a turnover in the Golden Knights' end of the rink, then skated down the ice on a partial breakaway, outracing Philadelphia's Kevin Hayes before depositing a backhand shot for the game-winner.

Marchessault scored in his fourth consecutive game, giving him 12 goals on the season.

William Carrier provided the only other goal for Vegas, which improved to 6-1 in overtime/shootouts this season. Adin Hill stopped 27 of 28 shots for his seventh win in 10 starts this season.

Despite stopping 32 of 34 shots, Flyers goalie Carter Hart took a hard-luck defeat. Hart made several big stops, including a spectacular stick save to deny Carrier late in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Laughton scored Philadelphia's only goal, ending his personal 16-game goal drought.

The Flyers are 2-10-4 in their past 16 games and 0-3-4 in their past seven road games.

It was the ninth time this season that the struggling Flyers scored one or fewer goals in a game, and they are 0-7-2 in those contests.

Carrier deposited a rebound to open the scoring 11:45 into the first period, collecting his ninth goal. Through 28 games, Carrier already has matched his highest goal total from any of his previous six NHL seasons.

The Flyers equalized at 1:47 of the second period thanks to a poor clearance from Hill. Laughton intercepted Hill's awkward pass attempt behind the net, and Laughton then scored after deflecting the puck off Hill as the netminder scrambled to get back into position.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore didn't return after a leg-to-leg collision with Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim in overtime.

--Field Level Media

Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates against Philadelphia Flyers center Lukas Sedlak (23) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates against Philadelphia Flyers center Lukas Sedlak (23) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) shoots beside Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) shoots beside Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media