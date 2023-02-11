Sponsored By
John Tavares' goals, Ilya Samsonov's shutout lift Leafs over Jackets

Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) shoots against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) shoots against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 11, 2023 01:51 AM
John Tavares scored two goals and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves to fuel the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitchell Marner notched two assists for the Maple Leafs, who returned from their All-Star break by recording their fourth win in six outings.

Samsonov turned aside all nine shots he faced in the third period to preserve his third shutout of the season and ninth in his career.

Joonas Korpisalo finished with 38 saves for the Blue Jackets, who will look to snap a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) when the teams reconvene in Toronto on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs took advantage of Mathieu Olivier's interference penalty to set up the opening goal.

Marner skated into the slot and chipped the puck ahead to Tavares, who deflected it past Korpisalo at 5:45 of the first period.

Marner's assist -- his team-leading 42nd of the season at that point -- extended his point streak to five games. The NHL's Third Star of the Week is coming off a stellar performance at the All-Star Game in which he set a tournament record by notching six assists -- three apiece in the two wins by the Atlantic Division.

Korpisalo prevented a two-goal deficit just over two minutes later by denying William Nylander on a breakaway. He also thwarted a point-blank chance by Alex Steeves, who was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Steeves was making his season debut and fourth career NHL appearance.

Columbus was unable take advantage of a four-minute power play in the second period following defenseman Timothy Liljegren's high-sticking double minor.

Engvall doubled the advantage at 7:49 of the third period after converting defenseman's Morgan Rielly's centering feed. Engvall's goal was his 11th of the season.

Tavares scored from the slot to cap his two-goal performance just 49 seconds later. The Maple Leafs captain has 23 goals on the season and three in his last six games.

--Field Level Media

Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates around Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates around Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

