NHL

John Gibson's 50 saves carry Ducks past Hurricanes

John Gibson made 50 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

By Field Level Media
February 26, 2023 01:59 AM

Gibson has made at least 50 saves in a game three times this month.

John Klingberg, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored and Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each had two assists for the Ducks, who were coming off a 4-2 win over the Capitals in Washington on Thursday that ended a six-game losing streak.

The Ducks also beat Carolina 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 6 in Anaheim.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 12 saves for the Hurricanes, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Klingberg, who missed two games because of a lower-body injury, gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 16:18 of the second period. Zegras made a short pass to Klingberg coming into the play, and he scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle for his eight goal of the season.

Carolina outshot the Ducks 22-5 in the second period.

Silfverberg scored for the second straight game off a feed from behind the net from Strome to move Anaheim ahead 2-0 at 4:06 of the third period.

Kotkaniemi scored 13 seconds later when he got behind the Anaheim defense and received a long pass from Jaccob Slavin to cut the lead to 2-1.

Terry answered with his second goal in two games since returning from a seven-game absence with an upper-body injury, extending the lead back to 3-1 at 12:01.

Cam Fowler assisted on the goal to become the first Anaheim defenseman to record 400 NHL points.

Carolina again quickly answered when Fast scored at 13:35 to make it 3-2.

The Hurricanes also outshot the Ducks 13-7 in the scoreless first period.

Ducks forward Max Comtois did not take a shift after taking a hard hit from Seth Jarvis with 7:29 left in the second period.

--Field Level Media

