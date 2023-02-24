Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

John Gibson propels Ducks past Capitals

John Gibson made 41 saves for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Washington D.C.

Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) stands on the ice wearing a helmet sticker honoring his late father against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) stands on the ice wearing a helmet sticker honoring his late father against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 24, 2023 02:09 AM

John Gibson made 41 saves for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Washington D.C.

Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry, Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored while Cam Fowler had two assists for the Ducks, who ended a six-game losing streak.

T.J. Oshie and Nick Jensen scored and Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves for the Capitals, who have lost six in a row.

Max Comtois set up Silfverberg, who converted to break a 2-2 tie at 2:15 of the third period. Grant scored into an empty net with 1:31 left to put the game away.

Oshie tipped in a shot while on a power play to give Washington a 1-0 lead at 11:41 of the first period. Lundestrom received a long stretch pass from Fowler and scored on a short breakaway to tie it 1-1 at 7:09 of the second period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen moved Washington back 2-1 ahead at 9:07 of the second when he skated through the left circle with the puck and scored in close for his second goal of the season.

Terry, who had missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury, scored 44 seconds later to tie the score 2-2.

His shot from the high slot hit the crossbar, but he was credited with the goal after the puck crossed the line during a scramble in front of the net.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin returned after missing four games following the passing of his father Mikhail Ovechkin, whose funeral was held Saturday in Moscow.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals in goals (32) and points (54) this season.

Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway were traded shortly before the game to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Craig Smith and draft picks.

Anaheim was without their co-leading goal scorer on the season, Adam Henrique, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve.

Ducks defenseman John Klingberg also sat out with a lower-body injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save on Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) as Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) defends in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save on Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) as Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) defends in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 23, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 23, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) tries to gather the puck after a save by Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dawson Mercer's OT goal caps Devils' rally past Kings
Dawson Mercer remained red-hot Thursday night, scoring a tying goal early in the third period before collecting his first overtime goal to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Newark, N.J.
February 24, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Tage Thompson nets hat trick in Sabres' OT win over Lightning
Ilya Lyubushkin scored the game-winner on a short-handed breakaway 1:41 into overtime, Tage Thompson posted his fifth career hat trick and Buffalo beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 on Thursday.
February 24, 2023 02:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenire (13) handles the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Detroit stays hot, takes season series from Rangers
Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists against his former team and the host Detroit Red Wings won for the seventh time in eight games by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.
February 24, 2023 02:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) and center Evgeni Malkin (71) congratulate defenseman Kris Letang (58) on his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid's 4-point night propels Oilers past Penguins
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, as the visiting Edmonton Oilers scored seven straight goals Thursday to punch the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.
February 24, 2023 02:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media