Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

John Gibson becomes Ducks' saves king in win over Flames

Max Comtois and Derek Grant each collected a goal and an assist and John Gibson became Anaheim's all-time saves leader as the visiting Ducks claimed a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 11, 2023 03:38 AM

Max Comtois and Derek Grant each collected a goal and an assist and John Gibson became Anaheim's all-time saves leader as the visiting Ducks claimed a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Brett Leason also scored for the Ducks, who are near the bottom of the standings but are enjoying a 5-1-2 run.

Gibson, who surpassed Guy Hebert for the Ducks' record with a first period stop in a 34-save performance, was under siege especially in the third period. On top of holding strong amidst a handful of flurries, he made a clutch save on Tyler Toffoli with less than seven minutes in regulation.

Gibson ended the night with 11,835 saves, topping the old mark of 11,813 set by Hebert from 1993-94 to 2000-01.

Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames, who saw their playoff hopes take a big hit as their two-game winning streak ended. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary remains four points out of a playoff position with 16 games remaining. The Flames are the league's lone team without a victory when trailing after two periods, falling to 0-16-3.

After a goalless first period, Backlund's power-play goal put Calgary on top at 6:43 of the second period. Backlund, in front of the net, deflected Elias Lindholm's shot for his 15th goal of the season.

Comtois tied the score 64 seconds later with his seventh tally of the campaign. He also was in front of the net when he redirected Frank Vatrano's long shot.

Leason made it a 2-1 game at 11:33 of the second, giving him a goal in his return to his hometown. A failed clearing attempt led to Comtois sending a shot that was stopped, but Leason pounced on the rebound for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Grant produced an empty-net goal with 1.9 seconds remaining in the clash, his fourth tally of the season, to round out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 6, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) waits for the faceoff against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) waits for the faceoff against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) and Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) chase the puck during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers run win streak to 3, beat Blackhawks in OT
Brandon Montour scored with 2:17 left in overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 11, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
TRLP Dane2.jpg
NHL
Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press discusses Kirill Kaprizov, how team can improve without him
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
March 10, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov (50) looks on prior to facing the Nashville Predators at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov beats Predators for first NHL win
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov recorded his first NHL victory and third-period goals by Barrett Hayton, Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz were the difference as the Arizona Coyotes claimed a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.
March 10, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) skates in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators snap Kraken's win streak with late goal
Alex DeBrincat was credited with the go-ahead goal at 17:38 of the third period as the Ottawa Senators, after blowing a three-goal lead, rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 5-4 Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT