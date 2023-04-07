Joe Pavelski's 3-point night helps Stars defeat Flyers

Joe Pavelski had a goal with two assists to move within a point of 1,000 and Jason Robertson scored twice, as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 4-1 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Pavelski, who turns 39 in July, posted his 26th goal and assisted on goals No. 44 and 45 from Robertson, whose 103 season points are the most since the franchise relocated to Dallas in 1993. Colin Miller also scored and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars (43-21-14, 100 points), who are vying for the Central Division title and have totaled 34 goals during their 6-2-1 stretch.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart returned from a five-game injury absence to make 26 saves for the Flyers (29-36-13, 71 points), who have allowed 23 goals during their 0-4-1 slide. Philadelphia has also dropped nine straight on the road (0-8-1) for the second time this season.

A rather pedestrian first period got livelier with 1.3 seconds left before the break. On the power play, Robertson surged into the Flyers' zone, and after his initial shot was blocked by Philadelphia's Nick Seeler, the Dallas superstar corralled the puck and sent it in over Hart's glove.

Just 1:04 into the second period, and again on the power play, Dallas made it 2-0. Miro Heiskanen's drive was deflected by teammate Jamie Benn and apparently clipped Pavelski's stick before going in.

The Stars extended their advantage with 11:07 remaining in the middle frame when Miller drove home Wyatt Johnston's drop pass from the high slot. Just over two minutes later, Pavelski forced a turnover behind the Flyers' net, controlled the puck and sent it to Robertson alone in the slot to convert between Hart's legs.

Philadelphia eventually scored with 6:44 remaining in the second. Off a neutral-zone turnover by the Stars, the puck wound up behind the Dallas net, where Owen Tippett sent it to Hayes, who made good on an angled snap shot to end his 23-game goal drought.

Dallas has outscored Philadelphia 27-8 during its six-game series winning streak.

--Field Level Media