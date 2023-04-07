Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Joe Pavelski's 3-point night helps Stars defeat Flyers

Joe Pavelski had a goal with two assists to move within a point of 1,000 and Jason Robertson scored twice, as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 4-1 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after Robertson scores a power play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after Robertson scores a power play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 07, 2023 at 2:26 AM

Joe Pavelski had a goal with two assists to move within a point of 1,000 and Jason Robertson scored twice, as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 4-1 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Pavelski, who turns 39 in July, posted his 26th goal and assisted on goals No. 44 and 45 from Robertson, whose 103 season points are the most since the franchise relocated to Dallas in 1993. Colin Miller also scored and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars (43-21-14, 100 points), who are vying for the Central Division title and have totaled 34 goals during their 6-2-1 stretch.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart returned from a five-game injury absence to make 26 saves for the Flyers (29-36-13, 71 points), who have allowed 23 goals during their 0-4-1 slide. Philadelphia has also dropped nine straight on the road (0-8-1) for the second time this season.

A rather pedestrian first period got livelier with 1.3 seconds left before the break. On the power play, Robertson surged into the Flyers' zone, and after his initial shot was blocked by Philadelphia's Nick Seeler, the Dallas superstar corralled the puck and sent it in over Hart's glove.

Just 1:04 into the second period, and again on the power play, Dallas made it 2-0. Miro Heiskanen's drive was deflected by teammate Jamie Benn and apparently clipped Pavelski's stick before going in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars extended their advantage with 11:07 remaining in the middle frame when Miller drove home Wyatt Johnston's drop pass from the high slot. Just over two minutes later, Pavelski forced a turnover behind the Flyers' net, controlled the puck and sent it to Robertson alone in the slot to convert between Hart's legs.

Philadelphia eventually scored with 6:44 remaining in the second. Off a neutral-zone turnover by the Stars, the puck wound up behind the Dallas net, where Owen Tippett sent it to Hayes, who made good on an angled snap shot to end his 23-game goal drought.

Dallas has outscored Philadelphia 27-8 during its six-game series winning streak.

--Field Level Media

Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) faces the Philadelphia Flyers attack in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) faces the Philadelphia Flyers attack in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) attempts to poke the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) looks for the rebound during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) attempts to poke the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) looks for the rebound during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 6, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) shoots as St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kasperi Kapanen's goal lifts Blues over Rangers in OT
Kasperi Kapanen scored the decisive goal 1:16 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues edged the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) keeps the puck in his zone against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Isles pound Lightning, remain in second wild-card spot
Brock Nelson collected a goal and two assists as the host New York Islanders scored four times in the second period and recorded a crucial 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night in Elmont, N.Y.
April 07, 2023 02:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) takes the puck from Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Juuse Saros shuts out Hurricanes as Preds stay in race
Juuse Saros made 33 saves and Mark Jankowski collected a goal and an assist to fuel the host Nashville Predators to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 01:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons (28) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) play for the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres hold off Red Wings in shootout
Dylan Cozens had two goals and an assist and the visiting Buffalo Sabres recovered from the Detroit Red Wings' two third-period goals for a 7-6 shootout win on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 01:43 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT