ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 31, 2023 03:34 AM
Share

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor had two assists each for the Jets, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to snap their three-game losing streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to earn the victory.

Jake Neighbours scored a goal and added an assist for the Blues, who lost their fifth straight game. Nikita Alexandrov also scored and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves.

Binnington had to make two difficult stops to keep the first period scoreless. He stretched to his right to deny Pierre-Luc Dubois' walk-in, and he slid to his left to stop Maenalanen off a two-on-one break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 19-7 in the second period, but St. Louis escaped with a 1-0 lead.

The Jets peppered Binnington with six shots early in the period, then Sam Gagner hit the crossbar. Connor got an open look from the right faceoff dot on a power play, but Binnington made a right pad save.

The Blues broke the scoreless tie with 5:24 left in the second period. During a power-play line change, Torey Krug made a home-run pass to Neighbours, who scored with a move to his backhand.

The Blues doubled their lead to 2-0 at 2:02 of the third period. Josh Leivo raced up the right wing and slid the puck to Alexandrov coming down the middle to score.

But Morrissey cut Winnipeg's deficit to 2-1 just 40 seconds later with a blast off left wing on a two-on-two rush.

Scheifele tied the game at 9:32 of the period. Connor stole the puck and fed Nikolaj Ehlers, who set up Scheifele in the slot.

Then 21 seconds later, Morrissey put the Jets up 3-2 by firing a pass toward Dubois that deflected into the net off Blues forward Brayden Schenn.

Scheifele's empty-net goal with 24 seconds left iced the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) chats with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) before a game at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) chats with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) before a game at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 30, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
FILE PHOTO: Former NHL star Hull embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the Hockey Hall of Fame 2009 inductees in Toronto
NHL
Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84
The electric left winger helped resurrect the fortunes of a Blackhawks franchise which, prior to his arrival, had missed the playoffs in 11 out of the previous 12 seasons.
January 30, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
Jan 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) checks Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dylan Coghlan (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes down Bruins, stretch winning streak to five
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes hand the visiting Boston Bruins their third consecutive loss by skating to a 4-1 victory Sunday night.
January 30, 2023 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) acknowledges the crowd after being recognized for his 1000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Four-goal second period vaults Leafs past Caps
Michael Bunting had a goal and assist, John Tavares added two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 Sunday.
January 30, 2023 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick (39) plays for the puck against Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
January 29, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media