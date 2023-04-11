Sponsored By
NHL

Jets spoil Erik Karlsson's milestone by topping Sharks

San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson reached 100 points this season but couldn't spark his team to victory as the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Sharks 6-2 on Monday night.

Apr 10, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) is congratulated by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) on his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 11, 2023 at 12:52 AM

Josh Morrissey had a goal and two helpers for the Jets (42-32-3, 93 points). Mason Appleton, Adam Lowry, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 pucks.

James Reimer made 27 saves for the Sharks (22-42-16, 60 points).

With the victory, Winnipeg needs to register a single point over its final two games against Minnesota and Colorado, respectively, to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

San Jose got on the board 20 seconds into the game when Karlsson scored off a nifty give-and-go for his 99th point of the year.

The Jets responded quickly. On the power play 51 seconds later, Scheifele found Pierre-Luc Dubois in the slot, making it 1-1.

Winnipeg went ahead 2-1 with 12:46 left in the first. Reimer got caught outside his crease as Lowry batted the puck into the undefended net.

The Jets built their lead to 3-1 with 5:34 remaining in the opening frame when Connor tipped in a shot from Dylan DeMelo.

Neither team added to their goal totals in the second.

The Jets struck just 16 seconds into the third period. Appleton potted a rebound off the rush, putting Winnipeg ahead 4-1.

Karlsson got his second goal of the game on the power play with 16:18 still on the clock in the third, getting San Jose back within two.

The goal was Karlsson's 100th point of the season, marking the 15th time a blue-liner reached 100 points in a season in NHL history and first since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. Bobby Orr has the record with 139 points in 1970-71.

Morrissey wouldn't let the Sharks gain momentum, as 2:06 later, he went top shelf to get the Jets back up 5-2.

Scheifele grew the lead to 6-2, finishing off a pass from Connor, coming with 12:25 left in the contest.

--Field Level Media

Apr 10, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) is congratulated his team mates on his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry (17) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
