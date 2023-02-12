Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks

Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 05:40 AM
Share

Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Mark Scheifele was the other goal scorer for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Tyler Johnson had the lone goal for Chicago. Petr Mrazek stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Chicago controlled most of the opening frame after hosting Arizona Friday night, with the Jets slowly getting back into their groove after coming off a break that saw eleven days between games.

Winnipeg struck first at 1:16 of the second period. Morrissey took the puck off the boards and danced in from the top corner of the circle, putting the puck into the net off his backhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets built their lead to 2-0 with 12:27 remaining in the second period. During a four-minute high-sticking penalty by Chicago's Sam Lafferty on Winnipeg's Nate Schmidt, Kyle Connor put the puck on net from a distance, and it was tipped home by Wheeler. Morrissey picked up the secondary assist.

Winnipeg kept the offense flowing. The Jets went up 3-0 when Scheifele finished off a beautiful bit of tic-tac-toe with Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers with 7:51 left on the middle frame's clock.

Chicago was finally able to capitalize as the game entered its final stanza. Johnson ended up on his knees, diving to slide the puck into the net only 2:08 into the third period to give Chicago a bit of a restored heartbeat. Jake McCabe and Jason Dickinson assisted on the goal.

That goal by the Blackhawks came too late, however, as the Jets smothered them as the seconds ticked away.

Wheeler put the puck into the empty cage with 25 seconds left in regulation to seal the victory.

It was Chicago's fourth loss of the season to Winnipeg, an opponent it has been outscored 18-4 against.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou (89) shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou (89) shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT
Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers
Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
February 12, 2023 04:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matt Duchene propels Predators to OT win vs. Flyers
Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
February 12, 2023 04:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media