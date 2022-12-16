SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Jets prevail in OT, send Predators to fifth straight loss

Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the host Winnipeg Jets defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday.

Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; A fallen Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) scores on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; A fallen Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) scores on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 02:56 AM
Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the host Winnipeg Jets defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday.

Connor scored at 3:31 of overtime, when his shot slipped through Juuse Saros and just creeped over the goal line for his 12th goal of the season.

It was the only mistake, if you could even call it that, for Saros. The Predators goalie made 39 saves on 41 shots, including 19 in the second period when he was under constant onslaught from the Jets, to help steal a point for Nashville.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves on 26 shots in the win for Winnipeg. He wasn't nearly as busy as Saros but had to be just as efficient and parried away a late Nashville push in the third period.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, while Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg.

The Predators have lost five straight contests (0-3-2).

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 9:04 of the first period, firing a one-timer on the rush for his ninth goal of the season.

Matt Duchene carried the puck into the zone before shuffling the puck to Mikael Granlund, who found Forsberg for the big blast that Hellebuyck couldn't stop while sliding to his left.

Winnipeg tied the game 1-1 at 15:24 of the first period with DeMelo's first goal of the season.

Connor had the primary assist and put on an offensive clinic during the shift. First Connor had his own shot that hit the post, which he was able to track down. He maintained possession, danced through traffic and drew Saros' attention before sliding a pass to DeMelo for the easy tap-in.

It was a feisty game between two divisional rivals, as they combined for 32 penalty minutes, which resulted in seven power plays.

Those power plays, however, were stifled by the goaltenders, who were a perfect 12-for-12 on stopping power-play shots.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) watch the puck go wide of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) watch the puck go wide of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) face off in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 15, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) face off in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

