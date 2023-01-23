Jets overcome mid-game rally, down Flyers

Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal with 11:16 left to play to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Kevin Stenlund added an insurance goal in the final seconds and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets. David Rittich made 28 saves.

Winnipeg won in Philadelphia in the regular season for the first time since January 2012.

Kevin Hayes scored two goals and Ivan Provorov added one for the Flyers. Tony DeAngelo contributed two assists. Felix Sandstrom stopped 25 shots.

The Jets scored three goals on their first six shots against Sandstrom.

Winnipeg went ahead 1-0 at 4:53 of the first period when Jonsson-Fjallby scored, and Connor's goal at 6:14 extended the lead to 2-0. Scheifele then connected for his team-leading 29th goal of the season at 8:31 to give the Jets a 3-0 advantage.

The Flyers closed within 3-1 at 18:39 when Provorov received a crisp pass from Owen Tippett in front of the net and powered the puck past Rittich.

Philadelphia appeared to slice into the Jets' lead again, but Rittich slid across the crease to deny Kevin Hayes of a wide-open opportunity at 9:49 of the second period.

Winnipeg soon went on the power play when Zack MacEwen was whistled for roughing. But the Flyers tightened defensively and killed off the man advantage.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two great scoring chances, the second one coming at 13:57, but Sandstrom made two solid saves.

Hayes, who was playing in his 600th career NHL game, scored from a tough angle on the power play at 18:27 to close Philadelphia within 3-2.

Hayes scored on the power play again at 2:35 of the third to tie the game at 3. The shot was flipped just above Rittich's glove.

The Jets soon held a two-man advantage for 28 seconds, yet they weren't able to capitalize.

Winnipeg then took a 4-3 lead at even strength at 8:44 when Kuhlman scored what ended up being the game-winner.

Sandstrom was pulled for an extra skater with 2:40 remaining, and Travis Konecny and DeAngelo had terrific scoring chances but couldn't equalize.

Stenlund then scored an empty-netter with 26.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

--Field Level Media