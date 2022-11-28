SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Jets continue win streak with decisive victory over Blackhawks

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen each scored twice to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-2 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Nov 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 28, 2022 03:47 AM
Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Josh Morrissey had three assists and Blake Wheeler had two assists for the Jets, who are 8-3-0 in their past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Taylor Raddysh and Jujhar Khaira scored, and Petr Mrazek made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped seven straight (0-6-1).

Chicago appeared to score when Andreas Athanasiou poked home a bouncing puck just over six minutes into the first period, but video review showed forward Max Domi was offside and the goal was overturned.

The Jets later took a 1-0 lead when Adam Lowry picked up the loose puck by the net below the goal line and fed Jansen Harkins in front at 14:51 of the first period.

Maenalanen doubled the lead at 2:55 of the second period off a rebound that bounced out to him low in the left circle.

The Blackhawks responded 17 seconds later when Raddysh got on a loose puck just below the bottom of the left circle to cut it to 2-1.

Connor connected on a two-man advantage to put the Jets ahead 3-1 at 8:37, blasting a one-timer from the right circle, and Maenalanen beat Mrazek top corner on the far side from the left faceoff dot to extend it to 4-1 just over a minute later.

Khaira narrowed it to 4-2 on the power play at 15:09, taking a rebound off the end boards and lifting it into the net from the left side.

Mark Scheifele snapped a five-game goal drought to push it to 5-2 at 18:57, one-timing a feed from Wheeler at the right inner hashmarks.

Dubois made it 6-2 at 4:37 of the third period when his sharp angle shot from the low wall deflected off the stick of Chicago defenseman Filip Roos in front, and added his second when he tipped Morrissey's shot on the power play at 12:10.

--Field Level Media

Nov 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) battles for the puck with Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins (12) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Filip Roos (48) defends against Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
