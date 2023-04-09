Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Jets blank Predators to grab advantage in Wild Card race

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots as the Winnipeg Jets shut out the visiting Nashville Predators, 2-0.

Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) shields the puck from Nashville Predators forward Rasmus Asplund (71) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) shields the puck from Nashville Predators forward Rasmus Asplund (71) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 09, 2023 at 12:56 AM

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots as the Winnipeg Jets shut out the visiting Nashville Predators, 2-0.

The win put the Jets ahead of the Predators in the wild card race by three points, as the Jets held onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with only three games remaining for both clubs.

Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk were the goal scorers for the Jets.

Nashville's goaltender Juuse Saros made 36 saves in the loss.

The first 20 minutes was scoreless, while Nashville (40-31-8, 88 points) held the slight edge on the shot clock, 8-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closest either team came to putting the puck into the net in the opening period was Scheifele hitting the post on the power play with 7:07 remaining in the first period on a shot-pass from Ehlers.

The game remained fairly even through the first half of the second, before Ehlers hit another post after wiring the puck from the top of the circle 9:04 into the period.

That chance didn't go in, but it sure sparked the Jets (44-32-3, 91 points).

All that energy added up to Scheifele getting the Jets on the board first with his 40th of the season. His goal came with 4:54 left in the middle frame, when his shot from the slot was almost saved by Saros, but fluttered past the goal line.

Ehlers would hit another post before the period was out, and a no-goal call on the ice against the Jets would be confirmed by video review, affirming the whistle blew before the puck was poked into the cage.

Neal Pionk got the Jets ahead 2-0 with a huge goal 1:36 into the third period. Ehlers found the puck along the boards and put it cross ice to Pionk, who came straight down the middle and wristed the shot into the net.

--Field Level Media

Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) jostles for position with Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista (77) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) jostles for position with Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista (77) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates away from Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino (26) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates away from Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino (26) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (10) looks for a rebound from Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 8, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (10) looks for a rebound from Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) drags the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers blank Blue Jackets to keep up in division chase
Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored 1:41 apart in the first period and the visiting New York Rangers kept alive their chances to finish second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) skates the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes tie it in final minute, sink Ducks in OT
Barrett Hayton's goal with a minute remaining in overtime lifted Arizona to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday, ending the Coyotes' nine-game losing streak.
April 09, 2023 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jason Demers (44) waves at the crowd after it was announced he is playing his 700th game during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid makes history, records 150-point season as Oilers rout Sharks
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points in a season, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to 13 games with a 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
April 08, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz, Jake Oettinger lift Stars past Knights
Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.
April 08, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT