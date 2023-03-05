Sponsored By
NHL

Jets beat Oilers in offensive showdown

Defense was non-existent as leads came and went in Winnipeg on Saturday night as the Jets beat Edmonton, 7-5.

Mar 4, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) talks to the media before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Spor
James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 05, 2023 02:17 AM

Josh Morrissey was the best Jet, scoring twice and adding an assist. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 pucks and was especially excellent in the third.

Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers with three goals, while Evan Bouchard had three helpers. Jack Campbell made 32 saves in net.

A hooking penalty by Blake Wheeler 1:30 into the game saw Edmonton open the scoring 13 seconds later, as Draisaitl cleaned up a rebound in tight on the subsequent power play.

Mark Scheifele would then even things up at one apiece, with 8:26 left to go in the first period, off a net front tip-in.

The Jets went ahead three minutes and 35 seconds later, making it 2-1 off a Morrissey floater from the blue line.

The game would be tied again 2:57 into the second period, when Mattias Janmark made it 2-2 after finishing off a short-handed 2-on-1.

Draisaitl's second of the match, his 40th of the year, came off a soft backhand which gave the Oilers back the lead, 3-2, with 13:48 left in the middle frame.

The Jets didn't get down, however. They got even 42 seconds later, scoring twice within 22 seconds with goals from Adam Lowry and Kyle Capobianco.

The Oilers would knot things back up, 4-4, two minutes and two seconds downstream, as Draisaitl completed his hat trick on the power play.

The back-and-forth continued when Morgan Barron made it 5-4 for the Jets with 9:15 remaining in the second, in alone off the backhand.

With two seconds left in the second stanza, the Jets took their first two-goal lead following Morrissey's second of the game that he fired into the net on the man advantage, putting the Jets up 6-4 after 40 minutes.

Nick Bjugstad got his first as an Oiler in his debut after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, easing the puck into an open cage 2:55 into the third, getting Edmonton within one.

Dylan DeMelo scored an empty netter to seal the Jets win.

--Field Level Media

Mar 4, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness talks to the media before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) talks to the media before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness talks to the media before a game against the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
