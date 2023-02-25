Sponsored By
NHL

Jesse Ylonen helps power Canadiens over Flyers

Jesse Ylonen had one goal and one assist to lift the Montreal Canadiens past the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday.

By Field Level Media
February 25, 2023 01:50 AM

David Savard, Chris Tierney, Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson each scored one goal and Mike Hoffman contributed two assists for the Canadiens, who won their second in a row.

Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen made 24 saves.

Owen Tippett ripped a season-best eight shots on goal and scored for the Flyers, who lost their second straight. Ivan Provorov also scored at 18:32 of the third period, but it only cut the deficit to 5-2.

Morgan Frost had two assists.

The Flyers played without leading scorer Travis Konecny, who was injured Monday at Calgary when he was checked hard near the boards by MacKenzie Weegar.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.

After an early push by the Flyers in the third period, the Canadiens extended to a 4-1 lead at 6:26 when Ylonen redirected a shot by Justin Barron. The officials checked on video review since it was initially unclear whether Ylonen's stick was in a legal position.

Montreal went ahead 5-1 at 12:12 when Anderson scored his 17th goal of the season.

The Canadiens put consistent pressure on Hart late in the first period and Savard connected at 17:50 for a 1-0 lead.

Montreal then grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Tierney broke free in front and scored with just 4.8 seconds left in his first game with his new team.

Just before the goal, Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim appeared to be taken down but no penalty was called.

The Flyers came out aggressive early in the second period with strong scoring chances by Noah Cates and Tippett in the first four minutes.

The game soon became chippy as Wade Allison and Alex Belzile became entangled in a fight at 6:53. Allison was also given an additional minor penalty for instigation and the Canadiens took advantage with a power play goal by Suzuki at 7:12. The puck actually appeared to deflect off Provorov.

The Flyers closed within 3-1 when Tippett scored nine seconds into the third period with a shot that landed over Allen's arm.

--Field Level Media

