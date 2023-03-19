Jeremy Swayman, Bruins rout Sabres 7-0

The Boston Bruins received another strong performance from goaltender Jeremy Swayman and extended their winning streak to three games by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 7-0 on Sunday.

Swayman, who recorded 36 saves in a 3-0 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday night, stopped 27 Buffalo shots to collect his fourth shutout of the season and the ninth of his career.

Patrice Bergeron, Garnet Hathaway, Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston (53-11-5, 111 points), which completed a five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record. Pastrnak's goal came during a Boston power play.

Boston's top line of Bergeron, DeBrusk and Brad Marchand accounted for nine points against the Sabres. DeBrusk had three assists in the victory, Bergeron had two and Marchand added two.

The Bruins took control in the first period, after which they led 3-0. It was 4-0 entering the third.

Bergeron gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the game with his 26th goal of the season. Hathaway doubled Boston's lead when he scored his 11th of the year at 9:01, and DeBrusk made it 3-0 at 11:40 with his 22nd.

Lindholm increased Boston's advantage to 4-0 when he scored at 7:48 of the second period.

Pastrnak's 48th goal, which ranks second in the NHL, made it 5-0 at 10:37 of the third. Coyle's 13th of the year came with 8:27 to play and McAvoy capped the scoring with his sixth tally at 17:59.

The loss was the beginning of a three-game homestand for the Sabres (33-30-6, 72 points), who received 19 saves from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Boston won three of its four regular-season games against the Sabres this season and outscored Buffalo 20-6. The Sabres were scoreless in 13 power-play opportunities against the Bruins this season, including 0-for-4 on Sunday.

Center David Krejci (soreness) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (rest) were not in the Bruins' lineup.

