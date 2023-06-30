Jayden Perron hears his name called by Carolina, continuing Grand Forks to Raleigh pipeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jayden Perron had quite the year with the Chicago Steel, scoring 24 goals and racking up 72 points in 61 games. It’s why he was considered one of the USHL’s top draft prospects heading into this week.

Perron met with several teams at the NHL Draft Combine earlier this month and throughout the regular season. However, he specifically felt good about his conversations with Carolina.

When the Hurricanes were put on the clock for the 94th pick, Perron had a feeling it could potentially be him. A feeling that turned out to be correct.

“Definitely they showed a bit of interest,” Perron told a group of reporters Thursday morning inside Bridgestone Arena. “I think I have a few connections there so it was pretty exciting and obviously I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about Carolina. I’m definitely super excited.”

Those connections include a pipeline from Grand Forks, N.D., to Raleigh, N.C., which significantly grew Thursday.

The Hurricanes took Perron in the third round and fellow Chicago forward Michael Emerson in the sixth round (190th overall), who will also be a freshman at UND in the fall. Jackson Blake — who will be a sophomore next season — was Carolina’s fourth-round pick last June.

Seth Jarvis, who just finished his second season in Carolina, is also from his hometown of Winnipeg. Now Perron will try to eventually join him in Raleigh.

“It’s such a fun team to watch and I think being able to play for them would be an honor,” Perron said of the Hurricanes.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward was an interesting name heading into the draft. Based on the production and skill he’s shown, some around the sport felt Perron could potentially be a first-round pick.

However, as the picks continued to pour in, Perron remained on the board. His size was a concern leading up to the draft, which could’ve potentially steered some teams in a different direction.

At No. 94, Perron could eventually make those in Carolina's front office look really good.

“Every shift Jayden is on the ice something happens,” UND head coach Brad Berry told The Rink Live. “He doesn’t waste a shift and every shift he makes an impact for his team, and that’s what you love.”

Berry was on hand Thursday and saw his incoming freshman picked. Perron was one of four UND players selected in the draft, along with Emerson, Andrew Strathmann and David Klee.

Although neither Emerson or Klee were at the draft, seeing four future Fighting Hawks picked is something Berry — the No. 29 pick in the 1983 draft — takes pride in.

“I think it’s an amazing experience,” Berry said. “I know I’ve been doing this for quite a while, but for these kids, it’s a surreal experience and they’re excited. There’s a little bit of anxiety and a little bit of nervousness, but once they get drafted it’s a special moment and I’m glad to be here to see it.

“But now the real work starts and it’s a lot of motivation. Every kid in this sport has an aspiration to get drafted to an NHL team but now that you did, the next job starts to prove you belong and become an NHL player. Our job at North Dakota is to not only win championships but it’s also to help these young guys play the best that they can and mature their games so that they hopefully can play in the NHL.”

Perron is expected to be one of the NCHC’s top rookies this season and those in Grand Forks hope he makes an immediate impact. He’ll be one of UND’s seven incoming freshmen and one of two freshmen forwards — Emerson being the other.

Perron said his biggest focus is to round out his overall game at the collegiate level as “you can’t be a one-dimensional player” in the NHL.

Jayden Perron takes questions from a group of reporters Thursday morning after being picked by the Carolina Hurricanes. “I think I’m a smart player with tons of skill,” Perron said. “I think that’s what I can bring to Carolina and I hope to do that.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

While he knows there’s still a long road ahead if he wants to achieve his ultimate goal or reaching the NHL, the draft and the entire process leading up to it is something he’ll forever cherish.

Make no mistake there were some nerves and stress involved, but it was "a lot of fun." Getting to share Thursday with those closest to him made it that much better.

“That’s honestly the best part, being able to go through this with my family and a couple of my friends too, which means the world to me,” Perron said. “It wouldn’t be the same if they weren’t here.”