Jason Robertson shines as Stars pound Predators, clinch playoff spot

Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists to cross the 100-point plateau, and the Dallas Stars clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a 5-1 win against the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday.

The 23-year-old Robertson has 43 goals and 58 assists.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves for the Stars (42-21-14, 98 points) in his return from a lower-body injury that kept him out for a month-and-a-half. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.

Dallas also moved into a tie with the Minnesota Wild for first place in the Central Division. Both teams have five games remaining.

Cal Foote scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators (38-30-8, 84 points).

Nashville has dropped four of its past six games and is five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Stars appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ty Dellandrea just 1:54 into the game, but Nashville challenged the goal, and the play was ruled offside after a video review.

Roope Hintz did make it 1-0 at 4:21 of the first period, taking a pass from Robertson behind the net and scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Colin Miller increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:31 of the second period, getting a pass from Radek Faksa and scoring on a one-timer from just above the right faceoff circle.

Pavelski made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 16:07, setting up in front of Saros and tapping in Heiskanen's pass from the left circle.

Robertson pushed the score to 4-0 at 8:29 of the third period, taking a pass from Heiskanen, moving into the right circle and scoring on wrist shot to the far side during a power play.

Tyler Seguin made it 5-0 with his 20th goal of the season at 14:23, and Foote ended Wedgewood's shutout bid at 15:10.

Dallas won the season series 4-0.

