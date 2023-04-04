Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Jason Robertson shines as Stars pound Predators, clinch playoff spot

Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists to cross the 100-point plateau, and the Dallas Stars clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a 5-1 win against the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday.

Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Nashville Predators left wing John Leonard (43) battle for control of the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Nashville Predators left wing John Leonard (43) battle for control of the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 04, 2023 at 2:53 AM

Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists to cross the 100-point plateau, and the Dallas Stars clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a 5-1 win against the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday.

The 23-year-old Robertson has 43 goals and 58 assists.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves for the Stars (42-21-14, 98 points) in his return from a lower-body injury that kept him out for a month-and-a-half. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.

Dallas also moved into a tie with the Minnesota Wild for first place in the Central Division. Both teams have five games remaining.

Cal Foote scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators (38-30-8, 84 points).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nashville has dropped four of its past six games and is five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Stars appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ty Dellandrea just 1:54 into the game, but Nashville challenged the goal, and the play was ruled offside after a video review.

Roope Hintz did make it 1-0 at 4:21 of the first period, taking a pass from Robertson behind the net and scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Colin Miller increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:31 of the second period, getting a pass from Radek Faksa and scoring on a one-timer from just above the right faceoff circle.

Pavelski made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 16:07, setting up in front of Saros and tapping in Heiskanen's pass from the left circle.

Robertson pushed the score to 4-0 at 8:29 of the third period, taking a pass from Heiskanen, moving into the right circle and scoring on wrist shot to the far side during a power play.

Tyler Seguin made it 5-0 with his 20th goal of the season at 14:23, and Foote ended Wedgewood's shutout bid at 15:10.

Dallas won the season series 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) passes the puck to defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) passes the puck to defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) battle for control of the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Nashville Predators center Rasmus Asplund (71) battle for control of the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Egor Afanasyev (70) skates against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 3, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Egor Afanasyev (70) skates against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 3, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) skates with the puck while Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) defends during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights earn shootout win, but Wild seal playoff bid
Reilly Smith scored the game-winner in the fifth round of a shootout and Pavel Dorofeyev netted two goals in regulation during the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn.
April 04, 2023 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dylan Larkin's hat trick propels Red Wings past Maple Leafs
Dylan Larkin scored three goals for his second career hat trick and the visiting Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Sunday night.
April 03, 2023 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) skates during the warmup period against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Michael Stone's late goal pushes Flames past Ducks
Michael Stone scored with 2:38 left in the third period and the Calgary Flames held on for a 5-4 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
April 03, 2023 02:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 2, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Akito Hirose (36) skates during warm up in his NHL debut prior to a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex Iafallo scores twice as Kings beat Canucks, clinch playoff berth
Alex Iafallo scored Los Angeles' first two goals as the Kings earned a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by claiming a 4-1 win over the host Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.
April 03, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT