Jason Robertson sets Stars' point mark in win over Coyotes

Jason Robertson scored his 100th career goal, added three assists and broke Dallas' single-season franchise record for points in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

With the second four-point game of his career, Robertson increased his season total to 95 points, passing the old Dallas single-season mark of 93 points set by Hall of Famer Mike Modano in 1993-94.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn and Max Domi also scored goals for Dallas (41-20-14, 96 points), which moved to within one point of the first-place Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, 97 points) in the Central Division.

Miro Heiskanen finished with three assists, Esa Lindell had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 15 saves to earn his 33rd win of the season for the Stars.

Juuso Valimaki and Conner Mackey scored goals and Travis Boyd had two assists for Arizona (27-36-13, 67 points), which lost its sixth straight games (0-4-2). Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead at the 1:23 mark of the first period when Lindell's shot from the left point into traffic deflected in off the back of Pavelski as he was falling to the ice in front of the crease. It was the ninth goal in the last 13 games for Pavelski and his 23rd of the season.

Valimaki tied it with a power-play goal a little over four minutes later. His one-timer from the right point slid along the ice and inside the right post.

Mackey gave Arizona a 2-1 lead near the end of the opening period. He scooped up a loose puck and fired a wrist shot from the left circle into traffic that grazed off the arm of Dallas center Radek Faksa past Oettinger's glove side.

Hintz tied it 53 seconds into the second period with his 34th goal, snapping a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot into the top far corner.

Robertson put the Stars back in front with 21.2 seconds left in the middle period. He weaved through three Arizona defenders and roofed a wrist shot from the high slot for his career-high 42nd goal of the season.

Benn extended the lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal early in the third period. He deflected Robertson's shot down through Vejmelka's pads for his 32nd goal.

Domi added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal the win.

--Field Level Media