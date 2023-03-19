Sponsored By
NHL

Jason Robertson leads Stars over Flames in OT

Mar 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 5:05 AM

Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game to cap a three-point night and give the visiting Dallas Stars a 6-5 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Joe Pavelski collected one goal and two assists, while Radek Faksa, Wyatt Johnston and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for the Stars (38-19-13, 89 points), who lead the Central Division by three points. Roope Hintz had three assists for the Stars, while Miro Heiskanen and Jamie Benn had two apiece. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in the win.

MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson both scored one goal in three-point outings while Elias Lindholm posted one goal and one assist. Blake Coleman and Nick Ritchie added singles for the Flames (31-24-15, 77 points), who are four points out of a playoff spot with 12 games remaining. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots.

While on a two-on-one rush, Robertson crossed the crease and lifted a backhand into the net with 12.3 seconds remaining in overtime. Robertson equaled his career high with 41 goals.

The Stars are 7-13 in extra-time games. The Flames are 6-15 after a wild back-and-forth affair.

Looking for a hot start to conclude their six-game road trip, the Stars received what they wanted when Pavelski opened the scoring 65 seconds into the clash with his 19th goal of the season. Faksa doubled the lead at the 1:58 mark when he converted a rebound to net his 11th of the campaign.

Lindholm reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career when he put the Flames on the board 63 seconds later; however, Johnston scored for the fourth consecutive game with less than four minutes remaining in the opening frame, his 20th of the season.

Weegar's third of the season just past the midway point of the second period made it a one-goal game, and then Coleman tied it at 13:56 of the second period when he pushed home the puck to net his 17th of the season.

Robertson's rebound goal with 1:50 left in the wild second period made it 4-4.

The craziness didn't stop. Andersson put the Flames ahead when he buried a point shot with 10:07 remaining in the third period for his 10th of the season, but Hakanpaa replied a couple of minutes later with his sixth of the campaign.

With his assists, Heiskanen is now on a 10-game point streak in which he's collected three goals and 17 points.

--Field Level Media

Mar 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
