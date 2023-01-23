ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scores twice to lift Kings over Blackhawks

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 23, 2023 02:26 AM
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

Pheonix Copley bounced back after getting replaced in each of his past two starts and made 18 saves for the Kings, who avoided losing four in a row for the first time this season.

Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season and Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, who were trying to win four in a row to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Copley started 12-2-0 for the Kings after his recall from AHL affiliate Ontario on Dec. 1, but he gave up a combined six goals on 20 shots in his past two abbreviated appearances.

In a 5-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday night, Copley surrendered two goals in the first 39 seconds before he was removed.

Copley wasn't as busy early on against the Blackhawks. Chicago did not record a shot on goal until 4:24 remained in the first period.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 9:29 of the first.

Anderson-Dolan made a stretch pass to spring Kevin Fiala on a breakaway. Mrazek made the save, but Anderson-Dolan came in behind and scored on the rebound.

Anderson-Dolan, who came into the game with 10 goals in 83 games over five seasons with the Kings, scored his second goal at 6:07 of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

He started the play by passing the puck from below the goal line to Drew Doughty at the point. Doughty fed Fiala in the right circle and Fiala centered a pass to Anderson-Dolan, who scored with a one-timer for the first multi-goal game of his NHL career.

Copley came within 3:15 of his second NHL shutout and first since Dec. 22, 2018, but Mitchell scored with a wrist shot to cut the lead to 2-1.

Mrazek was trying to win his third straight start. He had stopped 37 of 38 shots in his last start, a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

