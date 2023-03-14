Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Jamie Benn's three points propel Stars past Kraken

Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars powered their way to a 5-2 victory against the host Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 14, 2023 03:56 AM

Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars powered their way to a 5-2 victory against the host Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist and Miro Heiskanen had three helpers for Dallas, which won its third game in a row and improved to 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle, which lost its third straight (0-2-1). Defenseman Vince Dunn added two assists to extend his points streak to a franchise-record 10 games, and Martin Jones stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Dallas went 3-for-4 with the man advantage while holding Seattle scoreless on two attempts.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead in the opening six minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dadonov scored a fluke goal at 3:13. Johnston flung the puck toward the net from the right corner, and it deflected off defenseman Adam Larsson before going off the end boards and Dadonov's left thigh at the near post and finding its way into the net.

Benn made it 2-0 on the power play at 5:43, converting on a rebound.

Gourde drew the Kraken within 2-1 at 15:00 of the first. Dunn's shot from the point went wide of the net, but Gourde collected the puck just below the goal line and flipped a backhander off Pavelski's shin and into the net.

Pavelski made up for that on the man advantage at 3:03 of the second, tipping Benn's shot from the left point past Jones.

The Kraken again pulled within a goal as Tolvanen redirected Dunn's shot from the top of the left faceoff circle at 13:28.

Dallas restored its two-goal advantage just 14 seconds later as Johnston drove down the left wing, cut toward the net, and while being hooked to the ice by Seattle's Daniel Sprong, slid a forehand attempt into the net.

Robertson scored on the power play 40 seconds into the third, his slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle going off the stick of former teammate Jamie Oleksiak and skipping past Jones.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) shoots a goal shot against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) shoots a goal shot against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) shoots a goal shot against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) shoots a goal shot against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Dallas Stars celebrate after Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Dallas Stars celebrate after Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a save during warm up before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres rally past Maple Leafs for rare win
Alex Tuch scored two third-period goals, and the visiting Buffalo Sabres came back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday night.
March 14, 2023 03:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 13, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher (37) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avs double up Habs but lose Artturi Lehkonen (finger surgery)
Artturi Lehkonen scored two of Colorado's four first-period goals, including career No. 100, and added an assist before leaving with a broken finger against his former team as the visiting Avalanche won 8-4 over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.
March 14, 2023 03:11 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) and Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino (26) react after the Predators scores game winning goal in the overtime at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tommy Novak's OT score lifts Predators past Ducks
Tommy Novak capped his three-point night with the game-winning goal -- his second in the match -- 1:12 into overtime as the Nashville Predators earned a 5-4 win over the host Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
March 13, 2023 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames tackle Senators to end home woes
Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau all collected one goal and one assist to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
March 13, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT