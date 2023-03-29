Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

James Reimer racks up 41 saves, Sharks blank Jets

James Reimer made 41 saves and Noah Gregor had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks recorded a 3-0 shutout win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (right) is surrounded by San Jose Sharks after his shot on goal during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (right) is surrounded by San Jose Sharks after his shot on goal during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:17 AM

James Reimer made 41 saves and Noah Gregor had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks recorded a 3-0 shutout win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The victory ended San Jose's nine-game (0-6-3) winless streak, avoiding the eighth double-digit winless drought in Sharks franchise history.

Reimer collected his third shutout of the season and was often spectacular in stopping all 41 shots faced. The highlight was a save-of-the-year candidate at 16:19 of the second period, when Reimer extended his stick to knock away Mason Appleton's shot on an open net.

Gregor recorded his first multi-point performance of the season, including the game's first tally at 9:51 of the first period. It was the 12th time in the Jets' last 14 games that the opposing team had scored the opening goal.

Kevin Labanc and Martin Kaut scored the Sharks' other goals, both in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks are only 2-10-4 in their last 16 games, but both wins have come against the Jets. San Jose (20-39-15, 55 points) also collected a 3-2 overtime victory in Winnipeg on March 6.

Winnipeg (41-31-3, 85 points) missed another chance to solidify its playoff position. The Jets hold the Western Conference's second wild-card spot, but are just two points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

An ill-timed scoring slump has plagued the Jets during their postseason push. The Jets are 5-6-1 with three shutout losses and only 24 goals scored in their last 12 games.

Despite outshooting the Sharks by a 41-29 margin, Winnipeg couldn't solve Reimer. The Jets didn't help their cause with several off-target shots, including a Josh Morrissey shot off the goalpost in the opening minute of the second period.

The scoring woes have extended to the Jets' power play. After going 0-for-3 with the extra attacker on Tuesday, the Jets are 1-for-30 on the power play in their last eight games.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots.

--Field Level Media

Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob McDonald (9) compete for a loose puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob McDonald (9) compete for a loose puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob McDonald (9) compete for a loose puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob McDonald (9) compete for a loose puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 28, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers roll past Knights behind Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and four assists, Connor McDavid had three assists and Leon Draisaitl added a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 7-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
March 29, 2023 04:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars blast Blackhawks, tighten Central race
Four scorers helped the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
March 29, 2023 03:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev (8) reacts during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jacob Markstrom, Flames snap Kings' record point streak
Jacob Markstrom sparkled in net, backstopping the host Calgary Flames to a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
March 29, 2023 03:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 28, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) is called for holding as he defends against Vancouver Canucks center Dakota Joshua (81) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jakub Vrana's 2nd of night gives Blues OT win over Canucks
Jakub Vrana scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the host St. Louis Blues edged the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Tuesday.
March 29, 2023 02:39 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT