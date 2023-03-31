Sponsored By
NHL

Jake Walman's late goal lifts Wings over Canes

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 31, 2023 at 2:14 AM

Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds remaining to give the host Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Walman's ninth goal of the season was set up by Andrew Copp and Adam Erne. He blasted a shot from the point to provide a stunning finish.

Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin had the other goals for Detroit (33-32-9, 75 points), which exceeded last season's win total with the victory. Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves as the Red Wings recorded their second win in three nights.

Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored for the Hurricanes (47-18-9, 103 points), who lost for the third straight time. It was a damaging defeat for Carolina, which is trying to hold onto the Metropolitan Division lead.

Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who came up empty on three power-play opportunities.

Detroit won the physical battle despite having faint playoff hopes. The Red Wings out-hit the Hurricanes 23-7 and also blocked 26 shots, compared to six by Carolina.

The Wings scored in the opening minute. Kubalik skated in from center ice, got behind the defense and beat Andersen on the short side for his 20th goal. David Perron, who had a hat trick against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and Moritz Seider supplied the assists.

Burns tied it in the opening minute of the second period. His slapshot from the point snuck between Nedeljkovic's pads for his 14th goal. Slavin and Jesper Fast had the assists.

Slavin scored on a shot from the point at 4:18 of the period to temporarily give his team the lead. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal had the assists.

Larkin's power-play goal just over three minutes later tied it at 2-2. He was set up by Alex Chiasson's pass from behind the net. Perron collected the second assist. Larkin, who finished the game with six shots on goal, leads the Wings with 28 goals.

Detroit now moves on to face Winnipeg on the road on Friday. Carolina plays at Montreal on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

