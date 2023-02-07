ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jake Oettinger, Stars hold off Ducks in shootout

Jake Oettinger made 32 saves and stopped Adam Henrique to end the shootout and give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) attempts to carry the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) attempts to carry the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 07, 2023 03:37 AM
Share

Jake Oettinger made 32 saves and stopped Adam Henrique to end the shootout and give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for the Stars, who had lost their previous three game in a row, all in overtime.

Anaheim's Jakob Silfverberg and Henrique collected third-period goals to force overtime. John Gibson made 39 saves for the Ducks, who had won three in a row.

The Ducks scored their goals 1:26 apart in the third period to tie the score.

Silfverberg tipped in a point shot from Kevin Shattenkirk to cut the lead to 2-1 at 11:04.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henrique scored on a wrist shot from the slot to tie it 2-2 at 12:30.

In the first period, Radek Faksa won the puck along the wall in the Anaheim zone and centered a pass to Lundkvist, who came down the right side and redirected the puck with a one-timer for a 1-0 lead at 8:08.

The Stars scored on a similar play to take a 2-0 lead at 7:35 of the second period.

Denis Gurianov won the puck along the wall in the Ducks' zone and centered a pass from just above the goal line to Hintz on the opposite post. Hintz redirected the puck high in the net.

Gibson kept it a two-goal deficit when he laid out in the crease and used his glove to stop a backhand attempt by Mason Marchment at 12:38 of the second.

The save was similar to the one Gibson made in overtime of Anaheim's previous game, a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 28.

Anaheim also killed a two-minute, five-on-three power play that bridged the second and third periods.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn played in his 1,000th NHL game, all with the Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ducks forward Troy Terry, who represented Anaheim at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

--Field Level Media

Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) turns aside a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) turns aside a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) chase the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 6, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) chase the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk notches 5 points as Panthers pound Lightning
Matthew Tkachuk produced a five-point outing as the Florida Panthers returned from the All-Star break to crush the rival Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
February 07, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers clips Flames in OT following back-and-forth affair
Alexis Lafreniere netted the overtime winner and Mika Zibanejad scored twice as part of a three-point performance to lead the host New York Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
February 07, 2023 02:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates toward net with the puck during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils continue OT magic, down Canucks
Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal with 42 seconds left in overtime Monday night for the New Jersey Devils, who squandered a three-goal, second-period lead before edging the Vancouver Canucks 5-4.
February 07, 2023 02:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders' defense shines in win over Flyers
Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal each scored one goal, and the New York Islanders defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Monday in the first game for both teams following the All-Star break.
February 07, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media