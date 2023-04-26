Sponsored By
NHL

Jake Oettinger shuts out Wild to give Stars series lead

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and the Dallas Stars gained control of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) looks on the game between the Dallas Stars in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) looks on the game between the Dallas Stars in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 26, 2023 at 1:59 AM

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and the Dallas Stars gained control of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Stars own a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea also scored and Roope Hintz had three assists for the second consecutive game for Dallas, which went 2-for-6 on the power play to improve to 9-for-22 in the series.

Hintz has 11 points in the series (four goals, seven assists), surpassing Mike Modano for the most points in a playoff series in team history.

Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Wild.

Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno was in the penalty box for two of the three goals by the Stars in their 3-2 victory in Game 4, and he was given a five-minute major tripping penalty and game misconduct 2:14 into Game 5.

Foligno was penalized for making knee-on-knee contact with Radek Faksa, who had to be helped off the ice but returned late in the period.

Seguin scored his own rebound eight seconds into the man advantage to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:22. Seguin's four power-play goals in the series are also a team record.

Dallas was unable to capitalize on the remainder of the major penalty, but the Stars went back on the power play at 10:47 of the first period.

Robertson hit the crossbar 11 seconds into the power play on a wrist shot from the right circle, got the puck back and scored from the same spot for a 2-0 lead at 11:04.

Marchment scored a rebound at 1:19 of the second period to stretch the lead to 3-0.

The Wild pulled Gustavsson for an extra attacker with about 5:20 left, and Dellandrea scored into the empty net with 3:57 remaining to make it 4-0.

--Field Level Media

Mar 11, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) walks towards the ice before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 11, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) walks towards the ice before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

