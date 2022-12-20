SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jake Oettinger nearly gets shutout as Stars edge Jackets

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and came within 15 seconds of a shutout as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night.

Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) moves the puck in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) moves the puck in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Gaelen Morse/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 20, 2022 02:20 AM
Share

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and came within 15 seconds of a shutout as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night.

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas, which closed out a five-game road trip with seven out of 10 potential points (3-1-1).

Robertson scored into an empty net to pad the lead with 1:07 remaining but the marker stood as the game-winning goal after Kent Johnson spoiled Oettinger's shutout bid.

Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period. He picked up a rebound after an initial shot by Ryan Suter and fired a backhand past Tarasov for his eighth goal of the season, the third-most among NHL rookies this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of that strike it was a goalie duel between Oettinger and Tarasov, which started in the first period. Oettinger made 13 saves in the first period, while Tarasov stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Columbus nearly beat Oettinger in the third period with 2:37 remaining, but Gustav Nyquist's shot hit the post.

Shortly thereafter, Robertson scored his empty-netter from the Stars' defensive zone. It was his 24th goal of the season, which ranks third in the NHL.

Johnson scored on a spinning backhand for his seventh goal of the season.

It would have been Oettinger's third shutout of the season and fifth of his career. He played in his 100th career NHL game on Monday.

It was a clean game by both teams. Nils Lundkvist committed the only penalty of the game, a slash against Johnson with six seconds remaining in the second period. Columbus managed only one shot in the ensuing power play.

--Field Level Media

Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save with Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) and Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) in the crease in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save with Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) and Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) in the crease in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) gets open for a pass in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) gets open for a pass in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media