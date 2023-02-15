Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jake Guentzel helps Penguins hold on vs. Sharks

Jake Guentzel scored twice, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the host San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 15, 2023 05:45 AM
Share

Jake Guentzel scored twice, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the host San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Denied on a breakaway with just over two minutes left and the Penguins ahead 2-1, Guentzel put the game away by tallying for the second time after taking a stretch pass from Sidney Crosby and hitting an empty net with 38 seconds remaining.

That score secured the second win on a four-game road trip for Pittsburgh, which was on the wrong end of a 6-0 blowout against the Los Angeles Kings in its previous outing on Saturday.

Like Rakell, Crosby had a hand in every marker, dishing out three assists. Goaltender Casey DeSmith was just over four minutes away from his first shutout this season and managed to make 38 saves to improve to 10-11-4.

Sharks leading goal scorer Timo Meier scored an unassisted goal late to spoil the shutout bid. With the netminding tandem of Kaapo Kahkonen and James Reimer injured, Aaron Dell appeared in his fourth game this season and stopped 25 shots for San Jose. Second-line center Logan Couture skated in his 900th NHL game.

ADVERTISEMENT

After posting a 3-3-2 mark on their season-long, eight-game road trip, the Sharks returned for their first home game since a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Jan. 18.

But the Penguins' top line was relentless in the opening period, with right winger Rakell gathering a rebound of defenseman Jeff Petry's shot and roofing his 19th goal over Dell at 5:52.

Dell kept it 1-0 inside the final 2 1/2 minutes by stopping Crosby on a one-timer at the far post. San Jose held a 10-9 shot advantage in the frame.

In the second period, on a clever play by Crosby, Guentzel scored for the 22nd time this season at 11:33. The top-line center skated around behind Dell but slid the puck back to his left winger. With Dell tracking Crosby, Guentzel easily pocketed the marker for a two-goal advantage.

On a hard rush in the third and with little time remaining, Meier roared in through the left circle, powered past Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson and shoveled in his 31st goal at 15:57 to give the Sharks life.

--Field Level Media

Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington (4) and goaltender Aaron Dell (30) defends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington (4) and goaltender Aaron Dell (30) defends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks to shoot against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks to shoot against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 14, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) makes a stop for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) in first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Steven Stamkos leads Lightning past Avs again
Steven Stamkos scored the only goal in a shootout, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 43 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a Stanley Cup Final rematch in Denver on Tuesday night.
February 15, 2023 04:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
David Pastrnak's OT goal carries Bruins past Stars
David Pastrnak's one-time goal with 1:16 remaining in overtime lifted the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the host Dallas Stars in a Tuesday night matchup of NHL conference leaders.
February 15, 2023 04:29 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 14, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; \Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) and Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) eye a bouncing puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich (33) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets extend Kraken's ills with shootout win
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the tying goal midway through the third period and the clinching goal in a shootout as the host Winnipeg Jets defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Tuesday night.
February 15, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 14, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) defends against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues storm past Panthers but lose two to injury
Brayden Schenn scored twice as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 6-2 Tuesday night, winning their second straight after losing five in a row.
February 15, 2023 04:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media