SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jake Allen stops 45 shots as Canadiens nip Flames

Cole Caufield's third-period, power-play goal broke a deadlock and goaltender Jake Allen sparkled to give the visiting Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) scores on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) scores on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 02, 2022 03:58 AM
Share

Cole Caufield's third-period, power-play goal broke a deadlock and goaltender Jake Allen sparkled to give the visiting Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who have won three of four games and kicked off a four-game road trip with a gritty win.

Allen made 45 saves -- 21 in the third period alone -- in a brilliant performance. Sean Monahan, making his first return to Calgary after nine seasons with the Flames, collected two assists.

Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames, who have lost four of five games (1-3-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots in the loss.

With the score tied 1-1, Caufield set up shop in the left circle and converted a perfect cross-ice pass from Ryan Suzuki at 6:29 of the third period for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, Allen held the fort against a Flames team that had all kinds of offensive chances but couldn't find the equalizer. Among the litany of his big saves was a breakaway chance for Blake Coleman late in the first period and an opportunity for Lindholm in the final frame.

Slafkovsky opened the scoring just 13 seconds into the clash, the third-fastest goal to start a game by a rookie in Canadiens history. Markstrom left his net to chase a puck just inside his own blue line, but it bounded to Slafkovsky, and the 2022 first overall draft choice hit the yawning cage for his fourth goal of the season.

The Flames recovered and were finally rewarded when Lindholm evened the clash with 29 seconds remaining in the second period. Lindholm created a turnover in the Montreal zone and then was left alone at the side of the net for an easy tap-in tally set up by Jonathan Huberdeau.

It was Lindholm's seventh goal of the season and first in eight games.

However, Allen wasn't beaten the rest of the way despite all kinds of Calgary chances.

--Field Level Media

Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) celebrates his goal with teammates on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) celebrates his goal with teammates on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) celebrates his goal with forward Sean Monahan (91) on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) celebrates his goal with forward Sean Monahan (91) on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) stops a breakaway from Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan (91) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 1, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) stops a breakaway from Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan (91) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media